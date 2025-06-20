Bristol-based charity Frank Water announces two new youth ambassadors to inspire global action on water security

Moksha Roy and Chantelle Lindsay join Frank Water to
champion water education, advocacy, and climate resilience. Frank Water’s mission is to
improve health, build climate resilience, and protect and restore water for people,
nature, and the planet.
To mark World Environment Day, Bristol-based water charity Frank Water is proud to
announce two inspiring new Youth Ambassadors: Moksha Roy, the world’s youngest
sustainability advocate, and Chantelle Lindsay, a Nature Connectedness Facilitator,
Wildlife Conservationist, and TV presenter. Both join Frank Water to help inspire more UK
and global citizens to take action to protect and restore water as a global common.
Frank Water works to ensure long-term access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for
communities in India and Nepal, while delivering education and advocacy programmes
in the UK. Through schools, events and campaigns, the charity encourages people of all
ages to understand the vital links between water, climate and nature, and take
meaningful action to protect them.
“I’m supporting Frank Water because they’re enabling meaningful and
life-saving change for communities in the Global South – making beautiful
waves of goodness in the world,” says Chantelle Lindsay. “As someone
whose heritage is embedded in the Global South, the work Frank Water
does speaks to my heart, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve
together.”
Chantelle brings a deep connection to environmental education, nature-based
wellbeing, and storytelling, complementing Frank Water’s commitment to behaviour
change and systems thinking for environmental and social impact.
At just nine years old, Moksha Roy is already an international sustainability leader. She
began campaigning aged three and has influenced education policy, spoken at UN
climate summits, and helped millions of young people feel empowered to act on climate
and water issues. Her work on microplastic pollution, the UN Sustainable Development
Goals, and children’s rights has been recognised globally.
“I have joined forces with Frank Water to ensure water security for some of the
most climate-impacted people of the world. I also look forward to inspiring many
more young people to learn about the importance of water conservation in our
fight against climate change. I am proud to be spreading Frank Water’s message
as a youth ambassador, and I am glad to help them transform millions of lives for
the better.”
“Moksha and Chantelle bring fresh energy, insight and compassion to our mission,” said
Katie Alcott MBE, Founder and Associate Director of Frank Water. “They both embody
what it means to be a water citizen, people who understand water’s central role in
building a fairer, more climate-resilient world.”
Frank Water continues to expand its outreach and influence, connecting grassroots
action with global policy through education, research, and collaboration. These new
ambassador partnerships will support the charity’s goal to create a generation of
empowered, informed water citizens who are ready to act for people, nature, and the
planet.
For more information about Frank Water’s Ambassadors and programmes, visit:
www.frankwater.org
