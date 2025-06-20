Bristol-based charity Frank Water announces two new youth ambassadors to inspire global action on water security

Moksha Roy and Chantelle Lindsay join Frank Water to

champion water education, advocacy, and climate resilience. Frank Water’s mission is to

improve health, build climate resilience, and protect and restore water for people,

nature, and the planet.



To mark World Environment Day, Bristol-based water charity Frank Water is proud to

announce two inspiring new Youth Ambassadors: Moksha Roy, the world’s youngest

sustainability advocate, and Chantelle Lindsay, a Nature Connectedness Facilitator,

Wildlife Conservationist, and TV presenter. Both join Frank Water to help inspire more UK

and global citizens to take action to protect and restore water as a global common.



Frank Water works to ensure long-term access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for

communities in India and Nepal, while delivering education and advocacy programmes

in the UK. Through schools, events and campaigns, the charity encourages people of all

ages to understand the vital links between water, climate and nature, and take

meaningful action to protect them.



“I’m supporting Frank Water because they’re enabling meaningful and

life-saving change for communities in the Global South – making beautiful

waves of goodness in the world,” says Chantelle Lindsay. “As someone

whose heritage is embedded in the Global South, the work Frank Water

does speaks to my heart, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve

together.”



Chantelle brings a deep connection to environmental education, nature-based

wellbeing, and storytelling, complementing Frank Water’s commitment to behaviour

change and systems thinking for environmental and social impact.



At just nine years old, Moksha Roy is already an international sustainability leader. She

began campaigning aged three and has influenced education policy, spoken at UN

climate summits, and helped millions of young people feel empowered to act on climate

and water issues. Her work on microplastic pollution, the UN Sustainable Development

Goals, and children’s rights has been recognised globally.



“I have joined forces with Frank Water to ensure water security for some of the

most climate-impacted people of the world. I also look forward to inspiring many

more young people to learn about the importance of water conservation in our

fight against climate change. I am proud to be spreading Frank Water’s message

as a youth ambassador, and I am glad to help them transform millions of lives for

the better.”



“Moksha and Chantelle bring fresh energy, insight and compassion to our mission,” said

Katie Alcott MBE, Founder and Associate Director of Frank Water. “They both embody

what it means to be a water citizen, people who understand water’s central role in

building a fairer, more climate-resilient world.”



Frank Water continues to expand its outreach and influence, connecting grassroots

action with global policy through education, research, and collaboration. These new

ambassador partnerships will support the charity’s goal to create a generation of

empowered, informed water citizens who are ready to act for people, nature, and the

planet.



For more information about Frank Water’s Ambassadors and programmes, visit:

www.frankwater.org