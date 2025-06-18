Generosity shines in “Thank a Teacher” Fundraiser at Fairfield High School

Fairfield High School staff were touched and thrilled to be presented with some generous and thoughtful gifts, treats and card, following a Go Fund Me campaign to celebrate national Thank a Teacher Day, organised by a group of parent governors.

The initiative, which was created to thank the staff for all they do for the students and wider community, resulted in the donation of an air fryer and coffee machine for the Staff Room (when approached, these were the items most sought after and beneficial for all). As a bonus, the governors also organised edible treats to give a welcome mid-week boost.

National Thank a Teacher Day “is an annual celebration of teachers and support staff across early years settings, schools and colleges”* which, last year, saw 82,000 personalised e-cards sent to all members of the school community including teachers, admin staff, site teams and learning support assistants.

Hanifa Tazaoui, Year 7 Achievement Coordinator at Fairfield High School comments: “It’s heartwarming to receive these gifts from parents and carers who have reached deep to support us. I feel incredibly privileged to work alongside young people whose energy, curiosity and inspiration constantly keep me on my toes and connected with the world around me. As anyone in education will tell you though, it’s not always a smooth journey, but gestures like this remind us why it’s all worth it.”

Jessica Spedding, Parent Governor of Fairfield High School, and organiser of the fundraiser, adds: “We wanted to find a way to thank all those staff who work tirelessly educating and looking after our children. Thank a Teacher Day gave us the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude and offer them something they can appreciate for years to come.”



fairfield.excalibur.org.uk

thankateacher.co.uk