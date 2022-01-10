The Bristol College of Massage and Bodywork has been offering professional massage training for over 30 years in the heart of Bristol. It is a not for profit, independent college specialising in Holistic Massage and Remedial and Sports Massage.

Courses are accredited by the Massage Training Institute and are characterised by an emphasis on each client’s unique needs, established by an in depth consultation; a kind, compassionate and intuitive approach balanced by a thorough underpinning of both massage techniques and a solid knowledge of anatomy, physiology and pathology; and the experience of learning at the college, which has been described as transformational and life-changing. All students are offered the (paid) opportunity to work in the popular low-cost Graduate Massage Clinic after they qualify to consolidate their practice and bridge the gap from student to fully fledged private practitioner. All tutors are not only well-established professional therapists but have also all undertaken their training at BCMB, giving them a true insight into the student learning journey. The college’s next intakes are: Holistic Massage Level 4 Diploma – March 2022 and Remedial and Sports Massage Diploma – April 2022.

109 Pembroke Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3EU

0117 946 6371; bristolmassage.co.uk