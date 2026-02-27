Bristol Cyber Apprentices Join Forces with British Military in First Global Defence Cyber Challenge

A team of Bristol-based cyber apprentices from Leonardo has stepped onto the world stage, after completing their first-ever international cyber security exercise, Defence Cyber Marvel, the largest multinational cyber challenge of its kind, coordinated by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Over the course of a week, eleven apprentices from Leonardo’s Cyber & Security division teamed up with Royal Signals reservists, switching to Singapore’s time zone to defend a complex network of Windows, Linux, OT and networking systems from increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Working shoulder‑to‑shoulder with military counterparts, the apprentices not only helped harden critical systems but also took on threat‑hunting responsibilities, reviewing indications of cyber security breaches and digesting real‑time intelligence reports to guide defensive strategy.

Team lead Oliver described the experience as a milestone moment: “Because the exercise ran on Singapore time, we started our day at 1am UK time in our Bristol Security Operations Centre (SOC). While it was a struggle to adjust at first, the team quickly came together and we found the late nights added to the realism and intensity of the exercise and demonstrated the commitment and resilience the team of apprentices brought to the table.”

The group benefitted from comprehensive support—drawing on expert preparation from Leonardo’s full‑time Security Operations Centre staff and receiving leadership and mentoring from Royal Signals personnel throughout the challenge.

Oliver said: “This week was an incredibly valuable week for the whole team. As apprentices we are always looking for new opportunities, and this was the perfect way for us to improve our blue team skills and ensure that Leonardo is present on the forefront of cyber security exercises. Leonardo has strong ties to the MOD, and it is always a pleasure to strengthen and enhance those bonds.”

This first international deployment marks a major step for Leonardo’s apprentices, showcasing the region’s growing contribution to national cyber defence and reinforcing the strategic collaboration between industry and the UK armed forces.

