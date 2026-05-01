“I’m big, you’re small”: Catching up with Matilda The Musical’s Miss Trunchbull, aka Richard Hurst

We speak to Richard Hurst about his jaw-dropping transformation into the chokey-loving, cake-consumption-forcing monstrous Miss Trunchbull for the award-winning production of Matilda The Musical, which crash lands at the Bristol Hippodrome in June.

As Matilda once said: “Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous.” And boy, has the Royal Shakespeare Company’s team behind Matilda The Musical listened to this sage advice. Celebrating an incredible 15 years on stage since opening at the Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, and following performances in 100 cities across 17 countries worldwide, Matilda now returns for a truly outrageous UK tour, stopping off at Bristol Hippodrome from 2-27 June.



Today, we’re focusing on one of the most terrifying children’s book villains in the land: Miss Trunchbull, who’s played by Richard Hurst (Dear Evan Hansen, The Bodyguard, The Lion King, Eastenders and much more). He speaks to us about his remarkable transformation into the larger-than-life headteacher who’s every kids’ worst nightmare.



Your Miss Trunchbull has been described as “terrifying yet hilarious” with incredible physicality. If and when you read reviews like that, do you allow yourself a little proud grin, or does Trunchbull demand you stay suitably fearsome at all times?



I read all my reviews, good and bad, but I only believe the good ones… Of course, it’s lovely to hear nice things about your performance. However, for me, it’s important to keep digging deep on a lengthy tour. I have a job to keep her fresh, truthful and real so I really don’t ever sit back. A part such as this you can’t. When playing a character that is so well known there is a responsibility to get it right and to do it justice. I just hope I do her and the writing that. This part offers so much for an actor. It’s an incredibly, physically demanding part, which is something that I happen to really enjoy. It was one of the most fulfilling parts of bringing ‘Scar’ to life [in the UK and international tour of The Lion King], finding his physicality. Trunchbull was no different. She is a character that exhibits the aggression of a beast. I like to think of her as a bit of a ‘Bull’, highly charged and ready to attack at any time. She is extremely unbalanced and I wanted to show this in her physicality. To make her quite off centre.



The transformation into Trunchbull looks intense. What’s your routine like getting into costume each show, and at what point do you start to feel like her rather than yourself?



I don’t get a lot of time for myself before my first scene. Between warm up, safety checks, various visits from wigs and costume. Then there is Adam Stafford (who plays Mr Wormwood) bursting into my dressing room and just making me laugh, it’s a busy time.



I usually use the scene before to really think about what’s to come and that’s enough for me. I’m very lucky that the costume, wig and makeup do all the hard work. It’s such a fantastic image once you see her in all her glory. A truly imposing, monstrous figure.



There’s such a fine line between menace and comedy in this role. What’s your favourite aspect of playing a character who can make audiences gasp one second and laugh the next?



Villains get to say exactly what the rest of us want to say. They have a deep pit of pain and hatred, which they draw upon. That means actors can have all sorts of fun spitting out the most delicious dialogue. I think that’s what I love most about playing’ Trunchbull’. The dialogue is just delicious for an actor! The most important thing for me to remember is that no matter how derogatory and vile she is towards the children or Miss Honey, no matter how hilariously absurd the insult is, I don’t find what I’m saying or doing ‘funny’. She is outrageous and an exaggerated character, but at her core she is a monster.



The cast clearly has a huge amount of energy and chemistry on stage. What’s it like working so closely with both the adult cast and the incredibly talented young performers night after night?



Oh, this tour is just a joy. You really have to bring your ‘A’ game because the talent on stage is just phenomenal. Our young performers are really the heart of the show and deliver every single show, they really do. I’m very proud to be part of this special company. Very proud.



What’s life on the road really like for you, and have there been any particularly memorable or unexpected moments along the way?



It’s tough being away from family and friends but we’re so lucky to have this brilliant show to take around the country. I’ve done a few rather long tours now and I’ve got to know the theatres and staff very well. It’s lovely to return. Before Matilda I was touring with Dear Evan Hansen and the amount of young people I see at stage door who watched it numerous times is wonderful. Meeting young people at stage door who love theatre and visit all of these touring productions every single week is quite special. To be a very small part of that is hugely satisfying.



Trunchbull is such a larger-than-life character, so do you have any pre-show rituals or techniques to get into that mindset (and posture!) before stepping on stage?



The vocal and physical warm ups are the most important for me. I try and make sure I keep my cardio up at the gym as much as I can on a weekly basis. We’re very lucky that the Royal Shakespeare Company sends a voice coach on tour with us, which is invaluable. Vocal health is really important and sustaining the vocal stamina this show requires is a huge part of the job. The physicality of Trunchbull can take its toll on the body. The posture and the scale of the costume eight-or-nine shows a week is demanding. We’re very lucky to have a physio on hand but it is up to you to take it seriously and look after yourself.



Playing the baddie often looks like the most fun job in the show. Is that true from your perspective, and what’s the most enjoyable part of being gloriously villainous?



Dahl certainly created villains that left a lasting impression and Trunchbull definitely does that. She dresses to accentuate her physical condition, to intimidate those around her. The sheer size difference between her and the children is great to play. As one would expect, those who have had the harshest of lives and harbour the most pain and resentment, are often the ones who want to inflict that pain onto others. This is what I find fascinating with Trunchbull, deep down she is as scared and as vulnerable as the children in her school. That’s enormously fun to play.



Without giving too much away, is there a particular moment or scene in the show that you personally look forward to every night, when you think, “this is why I love doing this”?



Let’s just say ‘Phys Ed’ is a particular favourite!



Have you spent much time in Bristol? If so, what do you love about it, and what are you most looking forward to while performing there?



Well, it’s my home town really! My parents, my brother and sister in law all live there. I will certainly have lots of people in to see me in Bristol, that’s for sure.



Matilda The Musical is at Bristol Hippodrome from 2-27 June, tickets are available to book at atgtickets.com/bristol

Image: Richard Hurst as Miss Trunchbull and Mollie Hutton as Matilda (photo by Manuel Harlan)