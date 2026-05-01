My Bristol: Evelyn Heis-Borrell, independent bookseller, literary translator, and ‘It’s Lit in Translation’ podcast host

I first moved to Bristol in 2020 when I came here to study English at the University. It was love at first sight. I am fortunate enough to have resided here ever since, and I have no plans on leaving this magical city.



I always describe Bristol as a city with multiple personalities; every nook and cranny has something unique to offer. From flea markets in St Nicholas and Latin American food stalls in St Paul’s, to weekly hot air balloon sightings and raves on DJ buses in Stokes Croft; there is honestly something for everyone here.

Bristol is truly a dream city for book lovers. As it stands, we have 11 independent bookshops with a few more popping up every year! Our community has been able to nurture bookshops across different parts of Bristol, showing that there is a huge appetite for literature here.



I always like to read multiple books at once. On the go at the moment, I’ve got Medea Sang Me a Corrido by Dahlia de la Cerda (translated by Julia Sanches and Heather Cleary), a collection of short stories about the violence inflicted upon women in Mexico, and Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ (translated by Lin King), which is set in 1930s Taiwan under Japanese occupation, recounting the relationship between a writer and her interpreter.



On my weekends off, you will almost always find me either reading in an independent coffee shop, or losing myself in a film at Watershed (and leaving a review on the notice board). As soon as the sun starts shining, however, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than curling up on Royal Fort Gardens with a packed lunch and a good book.



Anyone who has been within a six-mile radius of me will have heard me talk about Hatter House Cafe, which was established in 2018, after its owners came all the way from Damascus, Syria. Taking its name after the previous store that sat in that exact spot in Bristol, a hat-making and repair shop, Hatters goes above and beyond to care for its customers. Also, its roast is singlehandedly the best coffee available in Bristol (I will die on this hill).



If I could change anything about the city, I would absolutely love it if cafés, bookshops and general shops stayed open until later, like they do in Spain. It allows those who don’t get off work until 5pm to be able to take it all in.



In January, I launched a literary podcast called It’s Lit in Translation, where I have the pleasure of chatting with translators from across the globe about the books that they bring into English. My podcast aims to bridge the gap in publishing and literary circles by shedding light on the work translators do. I’ve also been able to partner with this year’s International Booker Prize for its 10th Prize anniversary, interviewing the six shortlisted translators ahead of this year’s ceremony in May.



For book reviews and many snaps of coffees, you can find Evelyn on Instagram under @amuchneededbreak. For those who enjoy longer-form content, you can find her chatting away on YouTube under @amuchneededbreak.

Image Credit: Louis Veillon; Interview by India Farnham