Bristol school wins award in 10 Shot Film Awards 

Year 10 and 11 pupils from Badminton School, Bristol, have won the ‘Popular Vote Award: Years 10-12′, in the 10 Shot Film Awards.

They created the film ‘Love is a Challenge’ as part of the project with The One Day Film School. The film was created by Lily, Izzy, Emily, Ava and Arisha in Year 10 and Florence and Emily in Year 11.

Their film was shortlisted from over 1,000 others and won the ‘Popular vote award for Years 10-12′ category. They were also nominated for Best Cast: Years 10-12.

Suzanne Smith, Emmy Award-winning Casting Director (‘Band of Brothers’, ‘Outlander’, ‘Good Omens’) and 10 Shot Film Awards Judge, commented: “Beautifully shot. Lovely dynamics between the actors – it is so interesting you can see more when there is no dialogue”.

Lucy Culverwell, Head of Year 11, commented: “It is so exciting that we’ve won this award and shows how hard our students have worked. We were up against some great schools across the UK, so to come out on top is testament to how hard the students worked on the project”.

Florence, Year 11, commented: “We had an unforgettable experience with the One Day Film School, where we created short films using iPads. It was a fascinating introduction to filmmaking, and I gained a deeper understanding of how to plan, direct, and edit a project, even with simple tools. Collaborating with my group was both enjoyable and rewarding, and it taught me the value of teamwork in bringing a creative vision to life. I’m incredibly grateful that our film was chosen as the winner—it was a proud moment for all of us, and I truly appreciated the recognition of our efforts.”

Click here to watch the film.

