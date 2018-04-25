37-38 St Stephen’s Street, Bristol BS1 1JX

Tel: 0117 929 7818

Web: burgertheory.co.uk

Think hot Korean fried chicken burgers with salted peanuts and a chilli glaze; deep-fried mushroom burgers with halloumi, dripping in hot sauce and blue cheese dressing; think dirty fries with homemade kimchi and pulled spicy beef; deep-fried halloumi chips with tzatziki and pomegranate glaze… Are your taste buds tingling yet? After five years on the road, Burger Theory opened its restaurant in August 2017 and has used the space to further cultivate its world-inspired recipes, develop its homemade patties, pickles and relishes and host events including the famous Bottomless Burger Club and the festival-inspired ‘Beats & Burgers’ evening. If all that isn’t enough, check out the creative cocktail menu or quality range of craft beers, ciders and wines.