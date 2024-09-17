Charity auction of Ed Sheeran’s belongings for St Elizabeth Hospice

Auctionet are delighted to be hosting a dedicated charity auction from objects donated by global megastar Ed Sheeran at Bishop & Miller Auctioneers in Suffolk.

The Bishop & Miller team are supporting Suffolk charity, St Elizabeth Hospice and Zest with this wonderful and exciting auction of a wide range of objects that have been donated to Ed.

The hammer auction will be taking place on Thursday 26 September at 7pm (UK time) however the full auction catalogue will be available to view online through Auctionet.com from Monday 9 September.

Ed has kindly donated to the charity a number of items including clothing, trainers, jackets and t-shirts and also Ipswich Town Football Club shirts from his latest sponsorship deal. As part of this fundraising auction there is even some prized musical instruments from his collection that will go under the hammer.

Ed’s support to the charity is not a new connection, he has previously donated items to them which have then gone on to raise thousands and thousands of pounds for the independent Suffolk charity. The 2024 auction is set to be a similar success, with funds raised going once more to the hospice, as well as its young adult service, Zest.

The star lot of the auction is his custom painted Martin LXM acoustic guitar. This C.F. Martin & Co., Inc. LXM ‘Little Martin’ acoustic guitar has a custom paintwork to the front celebrating Ed’s show at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, on 7th/ 8th July 2017. This guitar was a gift to Ed from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE Live), together with its Martin & Co. soft gig bag, serial no. M6250685. There is expected to be a lot of interest in this lot and it is expected to achieve way past its very modest estimate of £200 – £400.

If you want something owned by Ed, but your budget doesn’t quite stretch to custom painted guitars, then there are a number of other lots for the Ed Sheeran fan, from his boxed Lego set: The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey to a collection of board games – there is something in this auction for everyone!

Ed Sheeran photo credit: Annie Leibovitz