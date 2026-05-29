Founded in 1818, The Clifton Club provides unrivalled hospitality in luxurious regency surroundings. Overlooking the beautiful Mall Gardens and just a stone’s throw away from the Clifton Suspension Bridge, this magnificent, historic Club radiates comfort, luxury and charm and is the perfect setting for weddings and civil partnerships in the most breath-taking surroundings. With the flexibility to choose between holding your ceremony, reception, or both at The Clifton Club, you have the freedom to tailor your day to perfection. The interconnected rooms provide seamless transitions and endless layout options, accommodating up to 100 seated guests and 200 for an evening reception. Start your celebration with a drinks reception in our charming Drawing Room, followed by an elegant wedding breakfast in the stunning Dining Room, where the experienced Events Team will assist you in creating the perfect ambiance. Weather permitting, The Mall Gardens opposite the Club offer a picturesque backdrop for photographs and additional reception space.

At The Clifton Club, every couple is unique, which is why they offer bespoke wedding experiences tailored to your individual style and preferences. The dedicated Events Team will work closely with you throughout the planning process, ensuring every detail is curated to perfection. Choose from the banqueting menu or collaborate with the resident Head Chef to design a menu that reflects your taste and vision. As a special treat, the Bride and Groom are invited to enjoy a complimentary menu tasting before the big day, ensuring a culinary experience to remember. Say “I do” to a wedding day beyond your dreams at The Clifton Club. Get in touch to start planning your unforgettable celebration today.

The Clifton Club, 22 The Mall, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 4DS | thecliftonclub.org.uk