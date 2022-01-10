Cura Clinical Consultancy

By trade, James Scrimshaw has been a chiropractor for 26 years, and he still today thoroughly enjoys giving hands on treatment at his clinics in Westbury on Trym and Thornbury.

James says that on his journey he has also inevitably become a patient himself, suffering from a long term back condition and knee injury and true to form, his conditions weren’t at all straightforward to manage, for which reason he looked ‘outside the box’ for other methods and new technologies. This is how he came across MBST. A gentle adaptation of MRI, it dials the MR energy directly into damaged cells creating a remarkable healing process in our tissues and joints.

In short, James reports that it literally cured his conditions and is now a fundamental part of his practice and an exciting development to add into the future management of orthopaedic conditions.

Trym Lodge, 1 Henbury Road, Bristol BS9 3HQ

0117 959 6531; curaclinical.com