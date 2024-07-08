 Exam Success For Sidcot School IB Students 

Congratulations to the International Baccalaureate (IB) students who have received their exam results this weekend, with many performing better than predicted.

Sidcot School is one of the only schools near Bristol to offer the International Baccalaureate to Sixth Form students. With its broad curriculum and emphasis on study skills, community service, and internationalism, the IB’s ethos aligns seamlessly with Sidcot’s Quaker values. This alignment ensures that our students receive an education that challenges them academically and nurtures their personal growth. IB students’ study six subjects: three at higher level and three at standard level. This structure ensures they maintain a breadth of study across English, Mathematics, Science, Humanities, Languages, and Arts.

Sidcot’s top performer this year was Rosalie, scoring eight points over the world average. Reflecting on her experience of studying the IB at Sidcot, Rosalie said:

“I value everything I have learned in the IB, which, at times, was very challenging. I enjoyed taking various subjects and getting to know many more things about the world. The IB has equipped me with better skills for university, such as time management and essay writing. Overall, I am thankful for the experience of the IB, all the things I learned and the people I met.”

Commenting on the IB results, James Jones, Head of Sidcot School, said:

“Congratulations to our International Baccalaureate students on receiving their IB results over the weekend. The IB is a rigorous and highly prestigious international qualification that develops the inquiring, knowledgeable, confident and caring leaders of tomorrow that our world needs. Throughout the diploma programme, students study a broad range of disciplines and develop a holistic approach to education. The global perspective and focus on future-ready skills means that our Sidcot students are fully prepared to take the next step in their studies and the wider world beyond!”

Sidcot students have continued to excel in this challenging Diploma course with consistent world-class scores in recent years.

Last year, Mihails, a boarding student from Latvia, achieved 43 points out of a possible 45 points. In 2022, Fiona from Burnham-on-Sea scored 41/45. In 2021, Chiara, a boarding student from South Africa, achieved 44/45 points, as did Jeanne, a boarding student from France, in 2020 – all exceptional performances.

Stefania Cauli, IB Coordinator at Sidcot School, comments:

“The IB aims to form well-rounded and responsible citizens of the future. The holistic approach of the Diploma Programme ensures that teachers and students embark on this learning path together and learn from each other. I am extremely proud of our students’ hard work and commitment and the successes they have achieved.”

If you’re considering the International Baccalaureate for your child, Sidcot is here to help. Contact the Admissions team at admissions@sidcot.org.uk or 01934 845212 for more information. The School is open all through the holidays, and they still have places available for September.

