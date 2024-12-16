Fairfield recognised as one of top performing schools in Bristol

Further to the publishing of the National School Performance measures, Fairfield High School is thrilled to share the exceptional news that it has been recognised as one of the top performing schools in Bristol across several metrics.

One of the areas for which Fairfield particularly shines is the high number of students entering education or employability, thanks to the ongoing efforts of the school’s Careers Team in achieving this distinction (and continuous work to hit, and go beyond, the Gatsby Benchmarks*).

Secondly, Fairfield’s Progress 8 score places the school ahead of many others; officially rated as ‘above average’, this score ranks Fairfield in the top 20% nationally (across both state and independent schools) and the top 15% in the South West.

Edel Cronin, Principal of Fairfield High School comments: “We are incredibly proud to be above both the Bristol and national averages for students staying in employment or education, reflecting our commitment to their futures beyond the classroom. Just last week we hosted the BBC Bitesize Careers Tour, which saw 800 students lucky enough to participate in an interactive and educational event.

“Our Progress 8 success, alongside achieving the highest attainment in our school’s history, is a result of the collective efforts of all of our school community, and reflects our dedication in providing a nurturing and holistic education.”

