Fairfield takes home iconic Woodcock Shield in front of hundreds at Ashton Gate

Fairfield High School (FHS) was thrilled and extremely proud to be declared winners of Woodcock Shield, the most prestigious and important game of football for school teams across the city. Since 1907, tens of thousands of young players have competed to win this iconic shield, with the 2024 champions Fairfield giving a sterling 1 nil win over Blaise High School.

Hundreds of families, students, staff and members from the local community came along to cheer on the teams, slightly heady at the excitement and prestige of being welcomed to the home of Bristol City Football Club. Even more humbling was the presence of Bristol City Legends, including former players Geoff Merrick, Louis Carey and Scott Murray, who played in the Shield when they were at school, and who paid £350 for the stewards out of their own pocket! The Legends also presented the Shield to the winning team.

This year has been an incredible one for Fairfield’s Year 10s, as they have been declared both Bristol and South Glos champions, with this accolade being the icing on the cake.

Jordan Goodchild, Director of Physical Education at Fairfield High School comments: “I am so proud of our football stars who have been on a winning streak all year, showing time and time again such astonishing skill and determination, whilst managing to keep a cool head. To come away with the Woodcock Shield is a dream come true! Commiserations to Blaise High who also played a great match and fought until the bitter end.”

Edel Cronin, Principal of Fairfield High School adds: “We left with such a sense of pride and community, it was one of those events where we were honoured to see our students achieve at the highest level, and to be sharing this experience with fellow colleagues is something I’ll always treasure.”

Photo Credit: Paul Gillis and Bristol Live/Reach PLC

For more information visit : https://fairfield.excalibur.org.uk/