Specialist Family Mediation Practice | Start Afresh Mediation

£500 voucher for parents in family mediation

When separating from a partner, it’s important to understand the resources available for arranging care for your children.

You don’t need to go through the court to make these arrangements unless there are safeguarding issues. You can decide these between yourselves or with the help of a specialist, such as a family mediator.

Joanna Tloczek

Family Mediator

FMC accredited

What is the voucher?

Family mediation vouchers are issued through the government-established family mediation voucher scheme. This scheme aims to help couples resolve parenting disputes without going to court. To support this process, the government provides a financial contribution of up to £500 (the voucher) to help cover mediation costs.

Am I eligible for a voucher?

All families, regardless of income, are eligible for a mediation voucher when their mediation concerns child arrangements. Your mediator will apply for the voucher funding on your behalf and manage the claim. All you need to do is attend the session(s), covered by the scheme.

Is the voucher available for financial matters?

If your issues are solely financial, you will not be eligible for a voucher. However, if your dispute relates to children and finances on divorce or separation, you can obtain a voucher.

