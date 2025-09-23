FHS students begin training with Bristol Bears U15 Junior Academy

Fairfield High School is proud to share that three of its talented Year 10 students have officially begun training with the prestigious Bristol Bears U15 Junior Academy this September; a fantastic milestone following their selection earlier this year. Photo: from left to right Red, Rubin and Aleem

Red, Aleem and Rubin play for Ashley Down RFC, a club renowned for its competitive spirit and commitment to developing young rugby talent. The club trains twice a week and compete in matches and tournaments, providing excellent experience for these ambitious young players.

Red has been playing rugby since he was five years old. After starting out at a different club, he moved to Ashley Down, where he has flourished and comments: “I absolutely love it there!”.

Aleem, who only joined Ashley Down last season, was surprised by the news of his selection: “I didn’t think I’d done so well. I started rugby because it made me feel connected. I never expected to take it seriously, but now I’m stoked to be a part of it”.

Rubin who is also new to rugby, began playing just last season and is equally excited to begin training with the academy.

Jordan Goodchild, Director of Physical Education & Performing Arts comments: “We’re not surprised that Bristol Bears spotted the potential in these boys, as their talent shone from the moment we saw them on the rugby pitch. We look forward to seeing their development, both in their game and their confidence, over the year ahead.”

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk