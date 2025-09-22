Haberdashers’ Monmouth School open new strength and conditioning facility in memory of former pupil and Welsh rugby great Eddie Butler

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School have officially opened the Eddie Butler Performance Centre – a world-class strength and conditioning facility honouring former pupil, broadcaster, and Welsh rugby international Eddie Butler.

More than 80 guests gathered to celebrate the official opening. Members of Eddie Butler’s family, including his children and grandchildren, joined Old Monmothians, distinguished alumni and representatives from Sport Wales, Team Wales and the Welsh Rugby Union, alongside staff and students, for the special occasion.

The celebrations included speeches from Headmaster Melvyn Roffe MBE, Lord Colin Moynihan and Director of Sport Richie Rees, as well as an emotional film voiced by Eddie himself. Eddie’s son, Jack Butler, gave a heartfelt address before unveiling a commemorative plaque. Guests then toured the cutting-edge facilities, designed to inspire future generations of athletes both at the school and across the wider Monmouthshire community and Wales.



Headmaster Melvyn Roffe MBE said:

“The Eddie Butler Performance Centre reflects Eddie’s lasting connection to Monmouth and symbolises the spirit of community, ambition and the values he carried throughout his life. It will give generations of pupils, as well as the wider community, the opportunity to learn, train and thrive in outstanding facilities.”

Jack Butler added:

“Dad always believed in the power of sport to shape character and bring people together, and to see his name attached to a place where young athletes can grow and push themselves is truly inspiring. All of us – his six children and his grandchildren – are here today, proud to celebrate his legacy.”

Sue Butler, Eddie’s wife, said:

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the space. It’s moving to be here, but what Eddie would be most proud of is that this centre is in Wales – for the students, for the wider Monmouth community, and for Wales itself. To have a world-class facility built here is truly special.”

Director of Sport Richie Rees, a former Welsh international, emphasised the centre’s role in continuing Eddie’s influence:

“Eddie embodied the values we want our students to aspire to – passion, dedication and integrity – and it’s an honour to carry his name on such a facility. These spaces will inspire future generations of athletes and benefit the whole community.”



Brian Davies OBE, CEO of Sport Wales, praised the vision behind the project:

“I think the Eddie Butler Centre is a great example of fusing a lot of qualities – education, sport and community. The EBC can do it all. What was so wonderful was how genuinely enthusiastic the students are – it’s brilliant and it shows how invested the school is in sport.”

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, Chief Executive of Team Wales, described the centre’s wider impact:

“It’s rare to find facilities of this calibre, especially within a school. The Eddie Butler Centre is an incredible setting for developing athletes and for Team Wales, who will benefit from future talent nurtured here. What’s particularly exciting is that it supports all sports — I’ve spoken with students who row, play rugby, netball, and hockey, and they’re all so inspired by the opportunities this centre provides. It’s a true testament to how deeply Haberdashers’ Monmouth School is invested in sport.”

Former Welsh international, Lions player and rugby coach at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, John Bevan emphasised the importance of expert guidance to match the facilities:

“This facility is outstanding, and the students are genuinely excited to use it. Having something of this standard within the school is impressive, but what matters most is that the teaching staff match the quality of the space – ensuring students can use the equipment safely and effectively. That support is vital in helping them build their strength, technique and confidence.”

With BBC Wales and S4C capturing the event, the day closed with the 1st XV rugby fixture against Bromsgrove School. Above all, the opening of the Eddie Butler Performance Centre celebrated Eddie’s remarkable legacy and created a lasting home for the values he championed.

