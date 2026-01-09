Former Fairfield student Serena recognised in New Year’s Honours

Fairfield High School is delighted to share the news that former student Serena Wiebe, now aged 20, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours List 2025 for her outstanding work supporting young people.

Serena, who grew up in East Bristol, is an anti-knife crime campaigner, boxing coach and mentor with the charity Empire Fighting Chance, where she also works as a Youth Voice Ambassador. Through her work, Serena helps young people build confidence, find their voice and create positive change in their communities.

Serena’s achievements have been recognised nationally. She contributed to the Government’s first National Youth Strategy in 15 years and taken part in important events such as the Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’ Palace, where she sat alongside King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer to share young people’s perspectives. She has also attended the first annual Knife Crime Summit at 10 Downing Street.

Image of Serena and Sir Keir Starmer courtesy of Empire Fighting Chance



Speaking about her award, Serena said it was an “incredible honour” to represent Empire Fighting Chance and the Bristol community, and she was proud to speak up for young people whose voices are often unheard.

When asked about school experiences, Serena comments: “While my journey wasn’t always easy, there were some teachers at Fairfield who really believed in me when I needed it most. They offered encouragement, reassurance, and provided me with a space where I could feel comfortable during tough times. I’m very grateful to those individuals, as their belief in me stayed with me and helped shape my confidence moving forward.”

Edel Cronin, Principal of Fairfield High School concludes: “Serena is an inspiring young woman who has faced considerable challenges and used her experiences to help and empower others. We are proud that she has been recognised in this remarkable way and that she spent her formative years at Fairfield. Her story will continue to inspire our students for years to come.”

Serena’s journey and commitment to helping others are an inspiration, and the school community looks forward to seeing the positive impact she will continue to make.

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk