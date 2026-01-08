Recipes with Melissa Blease: Mushroom Stroganoff

Rich, tasty and on the table in less than the time it takes to steam the accompanying rice, this satisfying, meat-free, wallet-friendly dish is the perfect cosy January supper.

Ingredients (serves 4)



1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated

600g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp Dijon or English mustard

250ml vegetable stock

200ml soured cream (or vegetarian/vegan alternative)

The juice from ½ fresh lemon

To serve: steamed basmati rice; freshly-chopped parsley; lemon wedges

Method

Heat a little olive oil in a wide saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the onion until translucent, adding the garlic for the last minute or so of cooking time. Add the mushrooms to the pan and continue to cook gently for around 5-6 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and golden brown. Add the paprika and mustard, stir well, then add the stock, continuing to stir as you pour it in. Simmer gently for 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the soured cream followed by the lemon juice and stir thoroughly to combine. Season to taste and serve immediately on a bed of steamed rice, topped with fresh parsley and accompanied by lemon wedges for spritzing.

