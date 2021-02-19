Funeral directors offer flexible planning to support families during lockdown

A Bristol funeral directors has introduced a flexible way of working to help support families during the coronavirus pandemic.

MW Funeral Directors in Westbury-on-Trym say that planning a funeral for a loved one is an incredibly personal experience and every family wants to do it differently, particularly under the current circumstances.

With lockdown measures still in place, the independent business has developed a fully remote way of planning a funeral so that people can liaise with the team, choose bespoke packages and complete all paperwork from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Funeral Director Ella Abbott, said: “While it would be easy to assume that planning a funeral would have to be done in-person, our remote working procedures have been really popular with families who want to stay as safe as possible but who also want the personal touch of speaking directly to a funeral director.

“We use video conferencing and other tools to ensure that families get the personalised, empathetic care we are known for no matter how they communicate with us.

“Having said that, many families understandably want to meet face-to-face with the people organising such an incredibly meaningful event so, of course, our office remains open and we are more than happy to accommodate people on an appointment-only basis.

“We have invested in making sure our offices are Covid-19 safe in order to protect our customers and staff as much as possible so if they do want to visit, the door is always open.

“This flexible approach allows families to relax and do what feels most comfortable for them during an incredibly intense and stressful time.”

MW Funeral Directors provide funeral directing services to families in South Gloucestershire, Bristol and further afield. As signatories of the ‘Fair Funerals Pledge’ the business is committed to providing outstanding funeral care that is accessible to all.”

Ella continued: “We have over 25 years in the funeral industry so we deeply understand the stresses involved when preparing for a funeral. As a small, independent we are able to spend as much time with families as they need and really provide a bespoke service – our coronavirus response is just an extension of that.”

MW Funeral Director’s competitive prices start from £1,995 for a complete service including cremation costs.

For more information about MW Funeral Directors visit mwfuneraldirectors.com or call Ella on 0117 950 4100.