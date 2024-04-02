Gold & Platinum Studio

Goldsmith and gemmologist Michael Parsons and his team run a delightful independent studio on Northumberland Place. The highly-skilled team specialises in hand-making bespoke engagement rings and wedding rings, as well as offering a wide range of individual pieces to buy. The studio welcomes all types of commissions, including remodelling. They also offer a fine jewellery repair service.



The studio has been in Bath for over 50 years and has a reputation for quality service and craftsmanship.

A visit is a must for jewellery lovers and anyone looking for a special gift or thinking of having a piece of jewellery made.



19 Northumberland Place, Bath BA1 SAR

Tel: 01225 462300; goldandplatinumstudio.co.uk