Harold Stephens Joins Charities and Legal Professionals Across the UK to Celebrate RememberA Charity Week

Richard Higgs, Chartered Independent Financial Planner



Harold Stephens is proud to be joining forces with hundreds of charities, professional advisers, and partners across the UK to celebrate Remember A Charity Week (9th – 15th September).

As proud Campaign Supporters, throughout the week we will be raising awareness of the option of giving to charity from your Will, alongside taking care of loved ones.

Offering generous tax incentives and providing essential funding for vital services across the country, this form of charitable giving is on the rise. In fact, around £3 in every £10 donated to charity comes through gifts in Wills.



James Kenward, Independent Financial Adviser at Harold Stephens said: “We’re delighted to be part of this year’s Remember A Charity Week. We know that leaving a gift in this way can not only be an important way of supporting good causes, but it’s such a rewarding way for our clients to give back. During the week, we’ll be sharing information about how ‘Willanthropy’ impacts local charities as well as highlighting the potential inheritance tax benefits of giving. If you would like to book an appointment to discuss updating your Will, or any estate planning needs, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us.”



Thanks to the generous acts of everyday people, the UK ‘Willanthropy’ movement continues to grow – with around 100 people a day across the UK now choosing to leave a gift to charity in their Will. By working together with Remember A Charity, we hope to inspire even more clients to consider what they wish to be remembered for.



Call 0117 3636 212 or email office@haroldstephens.co.uk

to book your complimentary estate planning review.

haroldstephens.co.uk