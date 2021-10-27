KIBOU Japanese kitchen & bar

KIBOU is bursting with colour and Japanese-inspired attention to detail. From its iconic décor and vibrant murals, to the equally colourful dishes and drinks they serve.

Their menu centres on some real ‘look at me’ showpieces. The generous 20-piece Jo Moriawase offers a great introduction to a broad range of sushi and sashimi. Featuring the chef’s top picks of the day, it’s perfect for sharing if you’re looking for an overview of what’s on the menu. Or why not opt for one of their signature sushi rolls. Their famous tempura-battered and deep-fried volcano roll, made with salmon, avocado and tobiko is always a winner. You’ll also find a wide selection of hot Japanese dishes too, from pillowy bao buns with a range of fillings, crisp tempura, rich ramen – all made with their own stock of course, and handmade pork or prawn gyozas, to name just a few. This new kid on the block, two-storey neighbourhood bar and restaurant has a great drinks offering as well, with a cocktail menu that’s just as eye-catching as the food, alongside an extensive range of Japanese whiskies, sake, beers and wine. Dine in the restaurant in one of their intimate booths, or head to the open sushi kitchen to watch these sushi maestros at work. Or you can just head to the bar to enjoy a few drinks and nibbles – there’s something for all tastes and occasions at KIBOU.





16 Kings Road, Bristol, BS8 4AB

0117 450 2930;www.kibou.co.uk