Brit-brand Loaf makes laid-back furniture for people to kick-off their shoes on and to help them and lead happier, more relaxed lives. Launched in 2008, the homeware brand has made its mission to encourage people to enjoy their homes more. The comfy sofas and upholstered beds are hand-produced in Long Eaton, Derbyshire – the heart of British upholstery making. And the mattresses are handmade in Wiltshire.

The brand opened its eighth Shack in Bristol in August 2019 in Cribbs Causeway, the West of England’s biggest shopping destination. The 5,000 sq ft Loaf Shack includes a mattress testing station, oodles of squidgy sofas and arcade games for little (and not-so-little) Loafers to enjoy, making it a haven for kicking back and relaxing. There’s even an old-school ice cream parlour where visitors can lap up their favourite scoop!

Unit 1D, Centaurus Rd, Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5TS

020 3141 8300; loaf.com