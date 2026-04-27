Fairfield’s senior team crowned Bristol Basketball Champions with unbeaten season

Fairfield High School’s senior basketball team has been crowned Bristol Basketball Champions following an outstanding 56–22 victory in the final, marking their third consecutive title.

The team delivered a dominant performance to secure the title, capping off an exceptional season in which they maintained a perfect 100% win record.

Beyond their success on the court, the Fairfield team has demonstrated considerable determination, resilience and sportsmanship, with their attitude and commitment, setting a high standard and making the entire school community proud.

Jordan Goodchild, Director of Physical Education & Performing Arts at Fairfield High School comments: “We have a phenomenal basketball team who are proving time and time again that they’re the best in our city, with the convincing 56–22 victory in the final being a fitting conclusion to their season”.

Congratulations to our Senior Bristol Basketball Champions: Jai, Mo, Sammy, Stan, Ismail, Rudy, Zubair, Jack, Billy.

fairfield.excalibur.org.uk