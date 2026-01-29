My Bristol: Meet Ann Remmers OBE

Meet Ann Remmers OBE, maternity and neonatal clinical lead at Health Innovation West of England, who was recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours for her services to maternal and neonatal care.

I came to Bristol to do my midwifery training at Southmead Hospital in 1978 having trained as a nurse at Guy’s Hospital, London. I had visited Bristol often when my brother lived in Shirenewton, Wales, and always thought it was a lovely city.



I love the people here, the vibrant music and theatre scene, and the amazing restaurants! It’s a lively bustling city but also easy to get out into the country and to the coast, and it’s near Wales where I was born.



If I could change one thing, it would be to have more inner-city green spaces. The Downs are great and there are some lovely parks but more planting and greenery to offset the concrete would be wonderful.



I love going to Eastville Park, which in the shadow of the M32 is a gem in plain sight. With its large lake, loads of wild life and lots of different walks you can go to places like Snuff Mills, it’s one of my favourite places in Bristol.



I love live theatre; I think we are really lucky to have Bristol Old Vic on our doorstep. I have seen a number of plays there since Nancy Medina has been Artistic Director which have truly inspired me.



There are quite a few places I love to eat and drink at, but among my current favourites is Jean’s Bistro on Gloucester Road, which is a local eat in and take away family-run business serving amazing Thai food. It’s our go to when we don’t feel like cooking. Also, Pasta Ripena on St Stephen’s Street serves consistently delicious food and is a great, intimate venue.



When I need to escape the city, I just go over the Severn Bridge to the Wye Valley, where there are so many glorious walks along the river or climbing the hills!



I’m lucky enough to be a member at the Clifton Lido, so when I’m not working, I go there whenever I can to swim and relax, often with friends. I’ve just taken up knitting again and I’m a bit obsessive about caring for my house plants, as my friends will tell you…



Reflecting on my work as a midwife, and recent OBE, I’ve been really lucky to have a career in which I have been able to do a job that I love and one that brings joy to many people. It’s enabled me to work in a variety of roles and places. Most of all it’s always about the people, from the families I have cared for to the team I work with and the new friends I have made along the way.



I admire so many other Bristolians, but three who currently stand out for me are our incredible partners in Black Maternity Matters [where I am clinical lead]: Aisha Thomas from Representation Matters, Katie Donovan-Adekanmbi of BCohCo and Sonah Paton from Black Mothers Matter. They are awesome women!



healthinnowest.net | More information about Black Maternity Matters can also be found on the same website