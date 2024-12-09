My Bristol: Marc Burridge

Meet Marc Burridge, owner of Clevedon Salerooms, one of the longest-established fine art auction houses in the South West.

My biggest achievement at Clevedon Salerooms in the 50 years I’ve been here was joining the firm as an employee and going on to become the owner. My first job was with Bristol auctioneers Lalonde’s in 1969. It was very much a case of starting at the bottom, cleaning the silver and moving furniture, but I was learning on the job as I went along. Five years later I started at Clevedon as Saleroom Manager and in 1991, with my co-director, I bought the company, becoming sole owner in 2003. I’m proud to say we’re a family business. My wife is a director, as is my daughter Zoe.



The most memorable item I’ve ever sold here was in 2006, when I found a Regency drum table in a farmhouse in Dundry, which sold for £200,000. It was a pleasant surprise for everyone, myself included. I knew it was a good piece, but had no expectations of it selling for so much.

I’ve found and sold many objects connected to Bristol and the local area. But I particularly remember that back in 1999, I sold two very rare small paintings showing the burning of the Mansion House on Queen Square during the 1831 Bristol Riots by local artist W.J. Muller, which sold for £14,500.



I was born in Watford, but my parents moved to Stoke Bishop when I was two years old. My grandparents (a butcher and a baker) already lived in the city. When I got married in 1972, our first home was in Fishponds, we then moved to Henleaze before moving to Clevedon in 1981, where we’ve been ever since.



One of my favourite locations to spend time at in the city is Leigh Woods. It’s a lovely place where I often visit with my wife Marianne and our two whippets, Lulu and Ben.



My favourite fine artist who lived and painted in the city is Arthur Wilde Parsons (1854-1931) who was from Redland and was largely self-taught. The City Museum has a vast canvas by him in the entrance hall, which as a child I found absolutely awe-inspiring.



The biggest change I’ve seen in the city since I first started my career here in the ‘70s is the gentrification of areas like Clifton, Montpelier and Bedminster, and the huge increase in property prices.



I’m looking forward to a quiet Christmas Day at home with the family. Boxing Day will be lunch somewhere nice and, of course, a walk with the dogs.



For more information about Clevedon Salerooms, visit the website clevedonsalerooms.com. The business is located at The Auction Centre, Kenn Road, Kenn, Clevedon, BS21 6TT.