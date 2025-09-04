New local family mediation practice opens

Start Afresh Mediation, a specialist family mediation practice, has announced its Bristol office at Great George Street is now open.



“We’re a specialist family mediation practice committed to offering exceptional client care during difficult times of family conflict or breakdown and dedicated to serving the needs of diverse modern families,” says Joanna Tloczek, mediator and owner (pictured). Start Afresh offers a range of mediation services, including MIAM, Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, child arrangements and financial mediation, child-inclusive mediation, separation, prenuptial, and living-together agreements, online mediation, and conflict coaching. Your initial consultation is free.



If you’re looking for a personalised service, or just information on how mediation can help you create a peaceful and certain future, please contact Joanna on 0747 477 5110, or email joanna@startafresh-mediation.co.uk