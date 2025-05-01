Osborne Clarke appoints three new Partners in Bristol

International legal practice Osborne Clarke announces that 10 lawyers will be made up to Partner and six promoted to Legal Director on 1st May 2025. In the Bristol office, three colleagues were made Partner and there were two Legal Director promotions. This reflects the firm’s commitment to growth and development of talent.

Conrad Davies, UK Managing Partner, Osborne Clarke: “It’s great to see such exceptional colleagues joining our existing Partners and Legal Directors. Promoting 10 new Partners, following a record-breaking promotion round last year, demonstrates our confidence in our business and our commitment to recognising potential and high performance. Each of them has a deep passion for Osborne Clarke and our shared values, including a focus on our clients and our inclusive, people-centric culture.”

Lara Burch, Partner and Head of Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, added: “It’s great that the commitment and dedication of our newly promoted colleagues has been recognised. They are hugely talented and I know they will achieve great results for their clients and for our business.”

Bristol Partners: Amy Dimond, Julia Jolley and Joanna Risdale.

