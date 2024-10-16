Poignant and beautiful event held in memory of loved ones

An annual event to mark World Suicide Prevention Day has been called ‘poignant and beautiful’ by its charity organisers.



Local organisation Sunflowers Suicide Support held its 2024 Glimmer of Light event at Bristol Memorial Woodlands, with over 50 attendees gathering to mark the occasion and remember loved ones lost to suicide.

In the serene setting of the Woodlands, which also features Georgian Reception Rooms and a Chapel, the poignant evening included time for guests to take a moment of silence before watching the sun set and then lighting a lantern, symbolising an effort to bring light and hope to the issue.



Chloe Webb, operations manager at Sunflowers Suicide Support, said: “We had a beautiful evening at Bristol Memorial Woodlands for our Glimmer of Light event. We were joined by families we support or have previously supported and it was a wonderful way to get our community together.

“This event offers a quiet and reflective space for remembrance, solidarity and healing, so people are not alone in their thoughts. I’d like to say a special thank you to those who shared incredibly moving songs and poems about their loved ones.”

The event is aimed at reflecting on the lives lost to suicide and the impact it has on individuals and communities worldwide. It is a platform to discuss suicide openly, share experiences and explore ways to support those in need.



Gloucestershire-based Sunflowers Suicide Support is renowned for its dedication in helping individuals and families bereaved or affected in any way by suicide. The charity offers a range of services including providing training and qualifications related to suicide intervention, grief and suicide bereavement; raising awareness; and ensuring people affected by suicide have access to appropriate and effective support.



Mireille Hayden, a grief and bereavement expert at Bristol Memorial Woodlands, said: “Glimmer of Light was such a lovely evening with meaningful conversations, openness about suicide and a feeling of warmth from all the people there.

“The power of community is incredibly strong and bringing people together to remember, to heal, and to find hope is really important to the team at Sunflowers so we were pleased to offer a space for that to happen.

“We have arranged to host Glimmer of Light again next year and we look forward to continuing our support of this valuable charity, including hopefully hosting a bereavement walk in the coming months.”



Bristol Memorial Woodlands is a 100-acre resting place located near Thornbury, just 15 minutes from Cribbs Causeway. Offering a unique approach to funerals and memorial events, it’s a place where memories are cherished and the beauty of nature helps heal the pain of loss.

