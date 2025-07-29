Recipes with Melissa Blease: 4 plant-based barbecue recipes

4 plant-based barbecue recipes

Tandoori Paneer Kebabs with Mango and Avocado Salsa (serves 4)

Mix 150ml natural yogurt with 3tbsp tandoori paste and 1 tbsp lime juice. Add 450g chunky cubes of paneer, season well and stir gently to coat. Thread the paneer onto metal skewers alternating with cubes of chopped red pepper and chopped red onion and barbecue or griddle for around 10-12 minutes (turning occasionally) until everything is charred and soft. Meanwhile, mix 1 small, diced mango with 1 diced avocado, 1 small handful of chopped mint and a spritz of lime juice and serve the salsa alongside the paneer kebabs.

Onion Steaks (serves 4)

Mix 2 tbsp tomato ketchup with 2 tbsp runny honey, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1 tbsp Dijon mustard and 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves to create a glaze. Set to one side while you top, tail and peel 4 large onions and chop into thick slices (approx. 1.5cm). Lie the slices flat on a chopping board and carefully insert a skewer through the centre of the slices to create an ‘onion lollipop’ effect. Brush the onion slices with a little of the glaze and cook on a lightly greased preheated barbecue (or griddle pan) for 20-25 minutes, brushing with more glaze and turning regularly, until charred and tender. Serve on top of well-dressed salad leaves.

Barbecued Avocados (serves 4)

Cut 4 ripe but firm avocados in half, remove the stone and brush the flesh with olive oil. Season well and place flesh-down on a preheated barbecue (or griddle pan). Don’t move them around on the heat as the flesh might stick; just leave to cook until the avocados easily release from the grill. While the avocados are cooking, slice 2 lemons in half and add them to the grill to char. Serve the barbecued avocados on a platter spritzed with burnt lemon, drizzled with a tahini/yoghurt/smoked paprika dressing and accompanied by flatbreads and hummus.

Barbecued Rum and Caramel Bananas (serves 4)

Mix 50g softened butter (or vegan alternative) with 40g light brown muscovado sugar, 1-2 tsp treacle and 1-2 tbsp spiced rum. Make a split through the inside curve of the skin of 4 bananas, taking care not to cut all the way through. Spread a spoonful of the spiced butter inside each skin and place curved-side up on individual sheets of foil large enough to wrap each banana completely. Crimp to make a parcel, then place onto the barbecue or a hot griddle pan for 15 mins turning once or twice until the bananas are sticky and caramelised inside their foil jackets; if they’re not, simply reseal and cook for a bit longer. Serve hot with scoops of ice cream (or veggie/vegan alternative); coconut ice cream works well here.