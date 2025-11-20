Year 8 Fairfield student, James, has earned selection to the Gloucestershire County U14s, highlighting his emergence as a promising young golfer

James’ love of golf began almost as soon as he could walk. He has been nurturing his passion on local pitch-and-putt courses since the age of two, laying the foundation for his flourishing sporting journey.

By the age of eight, James began taking the sport more seriously after joining Bristol and Clifton Golf Club. His talent progressed rapidly as he competed in opens across Somerset and Gloucestershire, representing his club in a range of junior events and gaining recognition in a sport that is relatively uncommon among young teens.

James’ breakthrough came last year when he won the Bristol & Clifton Net Open, a victory that led to his first invitation to represent the Gloucestershire County U14s. Since competing at county level, he has shown unwavering determination, working hard to reduce his handicap to 15 while participating in numerous county fixtures.

Earlier this season, James’ dedication was again rewarded when he won the internal U18s county tournament title at Knowle Golf Club, despite being one of the youngest competitors.

Following an assessment last August, James has once again been selected to represent the Gloucestershire County U14s, a testament to his continued progress and growing potential.

Hanifa Tazaoui, Achievement Coordinator at Fairfield High School comments: “James sets a brilliant example for other students, showing much determination and discipline both on the golf course and at school. We wish our rising star the very best for the next stage of his golfing journey.”

