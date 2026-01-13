Recipes with Melissa Blease: Macaroni Chickpeas

Speedy, satisfying, comforting and nutritious: what more can you ask for on a chilly January evening?

Ingredients (serves 2)

1 onion, peeled and chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 x 400g tin chickpeas

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

½ tsp dried red chilli flakes

100g macaroni

100ml double cream (or vegetarian/vegan alternative)

150g grated cheddar cheese (or vegetarian/vegan alternative)

A handful of fresh basil leaves

Method

Cook the macaroni according to the instructions on the packet then drain and set to one side (or, if you’re an expert multitasker, cook the macaroni while you get on with making the rest of the dish).

Heat a little olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and sauté the onion until golden, adding the garlic for the last minute or so of cooking time. Add the tomato purée, tinned tomatoes, chickpeas and chilli flakes to the pan, stir well and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the cooked macaroni, double cream and grated cheese to the pan. Stir well until all the ingredients are heated through and the cheese has melted. Add the basil leaves, season to taste, stir again and serve immediately in warmed bowls.

