Why take that step into moving schools at Year 3?asks Lisa Brown, Headteacher of Redmaids’ High Junior School 

Words by Lisa Brown, Headteacher of Redmaids’ High Junior School



Our Junior School specialises in Key Stage 2, education for 7-11-year-olds, beginning at Year 3. Every girl is new, so it is an ideal time to have a fresh start, make friends and build new relationships across the school. Stepping into a Key Stage 2 curriculum and environment gives a lift to the expectations of your daughter and offers numerous role models among older pupils. Being a small school, she will mix with older girls daily; sharing tables in the dining hall, working together in clubs or in Activity Hour on a Friday afternoon. Activity Hour gives the opportunity to learn a new skill each term such as iMovie or crafts, whilst building social skills, as the whole school mixes up.

At age 7-8, children take a leap in cognitive maturity, so we are ready to apply their newfound ability to problem-solve and to adapt to new routines. According to Piaget’s theory of cognitive development, it is the optimum age for the development of memory and logical thought. Therefore, the ideal age to handle a transition to a new environment with confidence, socially as well as academically. Moving schools at this stage enables your daughter to forge new, additional friendships and we work with the children to settle them in quickly with ‘Big girl’ mentors, and the whole school enjoys a trip or experience day in September to help form bonds. Anecdotal parent feedback is that it is like their daughter has always been here!

From the very start of Year 3, we set the bar high academically, and the girls rise to it. Smaller class sizes and more individual attention allow for a tailored approach. Opportunities in all areas of learning are open to them. Hockey fixtures within half a term take girls out of their comfort zone, representing the school home and away whilst sorting kit and managing gum shields. Girls benefit here from expert coaching in all sports, which reinforces skills for experienced players and develops skills and tactics for those who are new to the sport. Their ability to adapt is never short of impressive.

We do not underestimate 7-year-olds but set them on a pathway to success by offering opportunities that will develop their character as much as their academic achievements. Can you imagine your daughter caving in the Mendips, playing a musical instrument in an ensemble or cooking in the Senior School Food Tech rooms? Would she relish the opportunity to take part in a Creative Arts Drama, Music and Dance workshop? Giving your daughter opportunities like these could be life-changing. Broadening skills and discovering a passion early in life can bring joy and support well-being.

Being in an all-girls’ environment has significant value. Between 7 and 11 years, children develop self-awareness, empathy and emotional intelligence; a key period of time where opinions are formed and ideas about the future are created, many subconsciously. Being free from the daily reinforcement of gender stereotypes, our pupils learn that there is no limit to their learning and all subjects are for everyone. Football, robotics and Lego are popular here, and programming is a favourite area of the curriculum, with our extra-curricular extension opportunities attended by many girls.

Journeying through our Junior School also takes away the worry and stress of entry to the Senior School. We work closely with the Senior School on transition initiatives from Year 5 to ensure the move into Year 7 is as smooth and seamless as possible. Knowing that your daughter has a reserved place brings peace of mind. Crucially, your daughters and you, the parents, are already known members of our thriving school community.

