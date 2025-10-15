Recipes with Melissa Blease: Mushroom Pilaf

Mushrooms are at their bounteous best right now; make the most of them with this hearty, satisfying, flavour-packed, oven-baked, all-in-one (phew!) pilaf.

Ingredients (serves 4)

30g dried porcini mushrooms

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp yeast extract (ie, Marmite!)

1kg mixed fresh mushrooms, (ie. chestnut, shiitake, king oyster, oyster, field), roughly torn

1 onion, peeled and chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and grated/crushed

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried red chilli flakes

5 tbsp olive oil

350g basmati rice, rinsed

To serve: freshly-chopped coriander

Method

Put the dried porcini and yeast extract into a large jug. Cover with 650ml boiling water and allow to infuse for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200c/gas mark 6 and scatter the mixed fresh mushrooms across a large, deep-sided roasting tray. Sprinkle with the spices, season well and drizzle the olive oil across the top. Roast for 30-40 minutes (tossing halfway through) until the mushrooms are soft and golden.

Add the rice, rehydrated porcini and their soaking stock to the roasting tray. Stir well, cover with foil and return to the oven for a further 25 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and allow to stand (still covered) for a further 15 minutes before serving sprinkled with freshly-chopped coriander.

