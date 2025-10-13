Rugby Legend Alun Wyn Jones inspires students at Haberdashers’ Monmouth

Rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones inspired Haberdashers’ Monmouth students with powerful lessons on discipline, resilience and leadership during his visit to the school.

Haberdashers’ Monmouth was honoured to welcome Alun Wyn Jones, the world’s most capped rugby player, to campus for an inspiring session with our sports students and Senior Prefects.

With an extraordinary 170 international test caps, 269 regional appearances, and an OBE for services to rugby, Jones is celebrated not only for his sporting achievements but also for his exceptional leadership and character. His visit offered students a unique opportunity to learn from one of rugby’s greatest ambassadors — a player who has consistently embodied discipline, resilience and integrity, values that underpin our own school ethos.

Lessons beyond the rugby pitch

In an engaging and honest discussion, Jones explored the qualities that define excellence both on and off the field. Speaking about the importance of self-discipline, he challenged students to reflect on their own ambition and work ethic:

“Is your discipline as strong as your ambition?”

He reminded them that talent alone is never enough, emphasising the value of sacrifice, routine, and doing “that little bit extra” to stand out — in sport, studies and life.

Jones also spoke openly about the importance of resilience, urging students to see setbacks as opportunities for growth.

“You will never learn more than when you’re under pressure,”

he said, encouraging them to “be comfortable stretching yourself” and to take ownership of their progress.

Leadership and character

Reflecting on his experience captaining both club and country, Jones offered insights into what true leadership entails.

“At times you’re going to have to make decisions that people are not happy with. You’ve got to be comfortable being in a room with people you know are not happy with your decision.”

He went on to highlight accountability as the foundation of leadership:

“If you are responsible for yourself, you already lead.”

Students were reminded that real leadership begins with setting an example, staying true to your values and understanding the influence you have on others.

Balancing sport, life and legacy

Jones also spoke about balancing professional sport with personal life — particularly in the later stages of his career.

“Some of the best distractions away from my sport have been the best things to help it. Having an outlet is so important.”

His reflections on routines, mental toughness, and the power of small, consistent improvements — “marginal gains” — resonated deeply with students aiming for excellence in all areas of school life.

Praise for Haberdashers’ Monmouth

In one of the most memorable moments of his visit, Jones praised the school’s sporting environment:

“You’ve got one if not the best sports facilities in Wales. The Eddie Butler Sports Centre is the best facility in Wales.”

Such recognition from a world-class athlete is a proud testament to Haberdashers’ Monmouth’s ongoing investment in both facilities and the holistic development of its students.

A lasting message

Jones concluded with an inspiring message about perspective and progress:

“Nothing is ever as good, nor as bad, as you think it is – celebrate the small wins.”

For our students, it was a powerful reminder to stay grounded, recognise their growth, and approach challenges as opportunities to learn and improve.

