Redmaids’ High named by The Times as top Bristol school for third year in a row



Redmaids’ High are delighted to have been named by The Times today as the top school in Bristol for academic performance.

This latest league table ranks all state and independent schools based on GCSE, A Level, and IB Diploma results from the summer of 2024. It is the third year in a row that the girls’ school in Westbury-on-Trym has been given this title and ranked in the top ten in the South West.

The recognition is an excellent reflection of their students’ high academic aspirations and the exceptional support of their teachers, parents and all members of the community who work closely together to provide the very best environment for students to thrive.

The school’s Head, Mr Paul Dwyer said, “To be named the top school in Bristol and achieve such a high regional ranking for the third year in a row is exceptional. Whilst I am incredibly proud of the academic offering that our students receive at Redmaids’ High, we know that they wouldn’t be able to excel in this area without expert pastoral support, a wide variety of enrichment opportunities and the freedom to find a balance between their studies and all other areas and interests in their lives, both at school and beyond.

“It is a huge team effort to ensure that our students receive such an outstanding all-round education every day, and this recognition today is a brilliant testament to that. What a wonderful addition to our celebrations this year, as we mark 390 years of excellence in girls’ education.”

Redmaids’ High School is recognised as a leader in girls’ education. As the oldest girls’ school in the country, this year, the school proudly celebrates 390 years of girls’ education and looks forward to joining the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) family of schools, a well-respected organisation committed to advancing girls’ education. Becoming a member of this network, which includes some of the top girls’ schools in the UK, will help Redmaids’ High continue to provide innovative education, ensuring that every girl who walks through their doors develops the confidence she needs to be happy and capable in any field she chooses.

For more information about Redmaids’ High School visit redmaidshigh.co.uk