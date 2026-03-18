Sidcot Junior School Pupils Create Recipe Book to Support Local Food Bank

Year 5 pupils at Sidcot Junior School have combined creativity, science, and community spirit to produce their own family recipe book as part of their recent STEM Week.

Throughout the week, students worked closely with the School’s catering department to learn about ingredients, quantities, and the importance of reducing food waste. Applying this knowledge, they experimented with different combinations to develop their own original recipes, before carefully writing and compiling them into a finished book.

The project was inspired by Sidcot School’s ongoing support for Cheddar Valley Food Bank. As one of the organisation’s most prolific contributors, the School wanted to deepen its impact. The pupils therefore designed their recipe book to accompany future donations, with a focus on meals that can be made using the types of ingredients most commonly given to food banks.

By doing so, the children hope to provide practical support and inspiration to families receiving donations, helping ensure that ingredients are used in nutritious, simple, and delicious ways.

Cath Dykes, Head of Sidcot Junior School said, “I am incredibly proud of our pupils for the thought, creativity, and compassion they have shown through this project, which was part of our whole school celebration of STEM Week. They have not only developed valuable STEM skills in weighing, measuring and cooking food as well as designing their recipe book themselves, but have also demonstrated a real understanding of how they can make a positive difference in their community. This recipe book is a wonderful example of learning with purpose, a core value for our School.”

The recipe book will now be included alongside the School’s regular food bank contributions, extending the impact of each donation beyond the ingredients themselves. Find out more here: sidcot.org.uk