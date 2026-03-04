Sidcot Junior School Wows Crowds at Bristol Museum’s Lunar New Year Celebrations

Sidcot Junior School’s Year 5 pupils delighted bumper audiences at Bristol Museum yesterday as they performed a traditional Chinese New Year song in Mandarin.

The vibrant production celebrated cultural diversity, resilience (as pupils have been rehearsing for months!), and the power of young voices, values that sit at the heart of the Sidcot School community.

Led by their specialist Mandarin teacher, Ms Brooks, and their Year 5 teacher, Miss Schools, the pupils made a wonderful sight in their bespoke outfits, dancing and singing in the main entrance exhibition space at Bristol Museum. Their song ‘Xin Nian Yi Ya Hei’ was intended to wish all Lunar New Year celebrants a Happy Year of the Horse – a zodiac cycle particularly aligned to the School, which has its own equestrian centre at the heart of its site.

Audience members were full of praise for the performance, with one Chinese member commenting: “I was so impressed by their pronunciations – Xin Nian Yi Ya Hei is not an easy song for non-native speakers to sing and I understood every word! Well done Sidcot Juniors.”

Sidcot was also grateful to all families who joined them for calligraphy practice and colouring sessions on their stand at the event, which saw queues around the block throughout the day, and a one-in, one-out system implemented.

Sidcot Junior School