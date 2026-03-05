Wish you were here! Travel with Captain’s Choice

It’s time to tick off that travel bucket list with once-in-a-lifetime trips that’ll decode the mystery and majesty of Egyptian Gods, embrace slow river travel in Laos, colour in the vibrant coasts of Latin America and much more – all while getting from A to B in luxurious style with Captain’s Choice. Image above: Great Sphinx of Giza

Make 2026 the year you explore new lands, unearth extraordinary experiences and make the impossible possible with tours for travellers who value substance as much as style, and who believe that the journey itself should be as rewarding as the destination.



Imagine taking a rare and remote trip, but never having to carry a map or reach for your wallet. Where every experience is included, like a hot air balloon over Cappadocia or trekking to find gorillas in Rwanda, staying in residences of the highest standard, where all meals and beverages, private transfers throughout, tipping and valet luggage service are looked after for you. When every journey is accompanied by an experienced Tour Manager and a dedicated Tour Doctor, offering both expertise and peace of mind, allowing you to relax fully into the experience, knowing that every detail has been thoughtfully managed.

Well, these dream trips are now a reality thanks to the 2026 Collection from Captain’s Choice, which includes bucket list adventures for all types of travellers.



Ancient sites



History enthusiasts can celebrate the long-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Beginning in Egypt’s capital city, the journey(†) is guided by leading Egyptologists who bring the ancient world vividly to life. A charter flight from Cairo delivers guests to the awe-inspiring Temple of Ramses II at Abu Simbel, one of the ancient world’s most dramatic monuments. Guests then embark on the Sanctuary Nile Adventurer for a leisurely river cruise north. This elegant vessel provides a refined base from which to explore both celebrated and lesser-visited sites along the Nile.



Stops include Luxor, the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hathor, Tell el-Amarna, El Minya, Beni Hassan and Sohag, offering a broader, more nuanced view of Egypt’s long and complex history.



Returning to Cairo, guests enjoy privileged access to the Great Pyramids, including hidden areas, gaining access to the rarely seen feet of the Sphinx. Another highlight is an expert-led visit to the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum, the largest institution in the world dedicated to a single civilisation, where artefacts are presented in a state-of-the-art setting that reshapes the understanding of ancient Egypt.

Pak Ou Caves near Luang Prabang in Laos

River and rail



For those drawn to Southeast Asia, seeking to embrace slow travel to far-flung corners, your journey(✧) begins in Luang Prabang, the UNESCO-listed heart of Laos, where you’ll be immersed in the surrounding gilded temples and colonial architecture, while exploring ancient sites, dining beneath the stars and discovering the subtle, aromatic flavours of Khmer-fusion and Lao cuisine through thoughtfully curated dining experiences.



From here, travellers embark on a private charter of the boutique vessel Heritage Line Anouvong for a cruise along the Upper Mekong River. Gliding through jungle-fringed gorges and past remote riverside villages, this tranquil journey offers a rare window into daily life along one of Asia’s great waterways.



Carefully planned shore visits provide insight into local traditions while maintaining a sense of privacy and exclusivity.



Crossing into northern Thailand, the journey continues with a stay at the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, a secluded luxury retreat set amid bamboo forests and rolling hills. Here, guests meet rescued elephants in a responsible, ethical setting and enjoy the camp’s refined blend of adventure and comfort.



The final chapter begins in Singapore, where guests fly in and settle into the timeless elegance of the historic Raffles Hotel. From here, they embark on the iconic Eastern & Oriental Express, travelling north in vintage glamour toward Kuala Lumpur.



Along the way, travellers enjoy refined, gourmet dining, attentive service and ever-changing views of Malaysia’s tropical landscapes from their air-conditioned cabins. The journey continues with a boat crossing to Penang Island, where time is spent exploring the historic streets of George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site rich in culture and colonial heritage. Returning south by rail through the state of Johor, the journey concludes back in Singapore, bringing this remarkable expedition to a fitting and memorable close.

A herd of elephants in Thailand

Remote coasts and celebrated cities



Another carefully curated journey begins by venturing west to the Atlantic archipelagos of the Azores and Madeira, islands known for their dramatic volcanic landscapes, lush gardens and rich maritime heritage(✵).These rarely combined destinations offer a sense of discovery even for seasoned travellers.

From here, the journey continues to Havana, where Cuba’s vibrant culture and colourful architecture are revealed through expertly guided experiences – from learning everything there is to know about cigars, from their origins, production, and exportation to tracing Ernest Hemingway’s steps across the city and beyond.



In South America, guests enjoy extended stays that allow for time to absorb the spirit of each destination. In Chile, nights are spent in the otherworldly Atacama Desert, where vast salt flats and star-filled skies create one of the planet’s most striking natural environments. In Brazil, Salvador’s unique blend of African, Portuguese and Indigenous influences comes alive through its music, cuisine and historic streets.



One of the journey’s most extraordinary elements is a privately chartered Amazon River expedition cruise. Travelling along remote tributaries rarely seen by visitors, guests explore pristine rainforest ecosystems, encounter local communities and experience the scale and biodiversity of the Amazon in comfort and safety.



† A Journey of the Gods, departs 17 September 2026 and is timed to coincide with the long-anticipated and recently opened Grand Egyptian Museum near the Pyramids of Giza. This 16-day exploration of Egypt combines rich history with exceptional comfort and access rarely available to the public. Throughout the journey, group numbers are kept small, with a maximum of 55 guests, and accommodation includes some of Egypt’s finest addresses, such as the St Regis Cairo.



✧ The Remote Laos River Cruise, Thailand & Malaysia by Luxury Rail journey offers a richly layered exploration of the region. Departing 26 September 2026 and limited to just 16 guests over 13 days, this intimate expedition blends cultural discovery with elegant transportation and exceptional accommodation.



✵ The 18-day Latin America & Atlantic Islands by Private Jet journey, departs 5 August 2026 with a London return. Travelling aboard a privately chartered Boeing 757-200, a maximum of 50 guests fly in business-class, fully lie-flat seats, enjoying generous space and attentive service throughout.

Captain’s Choice is the established leader in creating unrivalled travel experiences, with more than 30 years’ experience.



A privately-owned Australian company and a pioneer of journeys by private jet, it leads the global push to explore new lands, unearth extraordinary experiences, and make the impossible possible. From polar regions to ancient civilisations, remote islands to legendary rail routes, Captain’s Choice exists to open doors to places and moments few travellers ever reach, and to do so with absolute confidence and care.

Captain’s Choice explores all corners of the globe in small, like-minded groups of travellers. Journeys span a wide range of styles and interests, including private jet expeditions, luxury rail journeys, small ship cruises, self-drive supercar adventures, walking journeys and in-depth land tours, but all with a shared commitment to access, comfort, authenticity, and a desire to go further than conventional travel allows.

What sets Captain’s Choice apart is its unwavering attention to detail and their ability to unlock experiences that feel genuinely special. Each itinerary is shaped by deep local knowledge, long-standing relationships and a commitment to doing things properly. The result is travel that feels personal, enriching and extraordinary.



