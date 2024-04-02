The SS Great Britain offers a truly Bristolian venue for your special day. After museum opening hours end, its historic rooms are available for you and your guests to enjoy – all to yourselves.



From a Champagne reception on The Promenade Deck, a delicious dining experience in the First Class Dining Saloon, and dancing in the Hayward Saloon right through to a rustic-style ceremony in Riggers yard on the waterfront, there are various options available. This is a truly unique venue, which could be the backdrop for your memories to cherish forever.



Great Western Dockyard, Gas Ferry Road, Bristol BS1 6TY

0117 926 0680; ssgreatbritain.org