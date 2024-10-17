StudioHIVE stages tenth birthday party at the RWA

Bespoke property developer and architect StudioHIVE celebrated its tenth anniversary with a colourful party at Bristol’s Royal West of England Academy (RWA).

Family, colleagues, clients and contacts joined founder directors Jason and Natalie Collard at the event, which coincided with the RWA’s prestigious annual open exhibition.

Studio Hive Launch 10th Oct 2024 copyright by Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

One of the artworks on show at the 171st exhibition was submitted by Ade Olaosebikan, an architect with StudioHIVE Architects.

The RWA’s exhibition space also hosted a “crash” of model rhinos for the evening. One of the group, Harry, was painted ten years ago by a student at Worlebury School in Weston-super-Mare. This year the #ColourMyRhino2” competition is being extended, with StudioHIVE partnering with Wraxall C of E Primary School and Bristol’s Jamaica Street Studios to design a mother and baby rhino.

“Our youngest son Freddie started school on the same day that the business was launched – and now ten years later, he is here videoing our anniversary event,” said Jason Collard.

“There are three members of the family working full-time at StudioHIVE so we are truly a family business – but the team we have around us is family too.”

StudioHIVE is currently transforming the former Battleaxes pub in Wraxall, North Somerset, into new offices, homes, a business hub and a licensed cafe/coffee shop. The business will be moving to new offices at the site from its current office in Clifton.

StudioHIVE is also involved in several of the South West’s other most high-profile projects including the creation of new offices, homes and student accommodation at the Silverthorne Lane urban regeneration project in Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone; and the development of Weston-super-Mare RFC, transforming the site and providing new facilities for the rugby club, together with a new purpose-built NHS health centre and pharmacy, with a new clubhouse proposed in the second phase.

architecturebystudiohive.co.uk

rwa.org.uk