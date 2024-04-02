Terry Cox: Clifton Village Antiques

In his 40 years’ experience in the business, Terry Cox of CV Antiques has supplied jewellery to everyone, from stars of stage and screen, members of the royal family and Bristol’s great and good, as well as a host of local people who will attest to his being the west country’s most competitive jeweller. From his base in Clifton Arcade, he supplies many other retailers including shops in Bond Street and Burlington Arcade in London. The main focus of his expertise is fine quality diamonds at hard-to-match prices, but the shop has items available from £100 too. Terry and team will also undertake bespoke design and commissions, restyling and valuations. Shown here: Diamond cluster set in platinum. Guaranteed weight 5ct. VS clarity. Colour: GH. Price £6,500 – average high street price £11,500.



2 Clifton Arcade, Boyces Avenue, Clifton. BS8 4AA

07877 633030