A warm welcome awaits at the newly refurbished Blaise Inn. Relax with a pint of real ale, glass of wine or to enjoy delicious dishes from the new menu. Award winning Chef, Louise McCrimmon, combines her classic French training and commitment to seasonality to deliver a regularly changing menu of simple, quality classics together with a traditional Sunday roast. Situated a stone’s throw from the gates of the Blaise Castle Estate, the Blaise Inn is the perfect starting or finishing point for a visit to the beautiful parklands.

260 Henbury Road, Bristol, BS10 7QR

0117 ­­­­­907 1115;theblaiseinn.co.uk