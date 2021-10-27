Why not spend time this festive season at Thornbury Castle and celebrate in majestic style, in this newly refurbished Tudor castle hotel. From quintessential festive lunches in the atmospheric restaurant, to a champagne afternoon tea in one of the elegant and historic lounges, the castle offers the perfect setting to gather friends and family together for the finest of occasions. Executive Chef Carl Cleghorn and his team have created a series of mouth-watering menus using the finest seasonal and local ingredients from the castle’s kitchen and herb gardens and local suppliers, and look forward to delivering a memorable dining experience for all their guests this festive season.

Castle Street, Thornbury, BS35 1HH

01454 281182;thornburycastle.co.uk