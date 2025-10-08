Tockington Manor School raises thousands for literacy charity

Pupils at Tockington Manor School (TMS) have raised just under £3,500 for the literacy charity Teach Us Too. The funds will go towards the organisation’s Transformational Tales: Literacy for Life research project, which collects and shares powerful first-hand stories about the power of literacy for children with complex needs in their own words and via their own communication devices.

“We are so pleased to receive this donation from Tockington.” Said Trustee Chantal Bryan. “The Transformational Tales project was very close to Jonathan’s heart.” Chantal’s son, Jonathan Bryan (pictured below), founded Teach Us Too in 2018 to champion the right for all children to be taught to read and write, whatever their label or diagnosis. A passionate advocate for literacy rights for children with disabilities, Jonathan was non-speaking and communicated using his eyes. Sadly, he passed away in June 2025, but the charity continues his legacy by challenging assumptions and working to ensure that all children are taught to read and write.

Chantal Bryan (pictured centre) with her son, Jonathan

During a special assembly, the children watched videos from the Transformational Tales project and heard about the difference the charity makes.

“Jonathan was an inspiration,” sais TMS Headmaster Stephen Symonds. “We are enormously proud of our pupils and their families for their fundraising efforts. They have learned that their actions can change lives, opening doors for children who are often underestimated. It has been a privilege to support Teach Us Too.”

The school community raised the money through a variety of events, from bake sales to runs and challenges, special activity days at school and the annual and Danceathon. For the academic year ahead, they have announced Young Bristol as their new charity partner. Founded in 1928, Young Bristol is a city-wide youth charity providing clubs, outdoor activities and employment programmes to support young people aged 8–25.

“Community is at the heart of our school,” added Symonds. “This year we have helped shine a light on the importance of literacy for all. Looking ahead, we are excited to support Young Bristol in their brilliant work empowering young people across our region.”

For more information about Teach Us Too visit teachustoo.org.uk.

For more about Young Bristol visit youngbristol.com.