Well, hello January! 2026 outlook

Woah there, January. We weren’t expecting to see you so soon; 2025 absolutely flew by, didn’t it? And while you city folk were festively frolicking and unwrapping presents in December, we were busy researching the year ahead and consulting some of Bristol’s brightest minds across different sectors, curious to know what 2026 has in store for all of us… (Image above by Mikey Harris)

Around half a million of us live in Bristol (plus hundreds of thousands more if you consider its surrounding communities). Plus millions of people flock here to visit, with numbers expected to rise this year. That’s countless stories unfolding in the city every day, ideas forming, creative pursuits fulfilled, minds learning and jobs done. It’s almost unfathomable.



So when we had a bright idea to put together a 2026 forecast for the city, covering a wide variety of sectors, we knew it would be no easy task. It’s impossible to perfectly predict what will happen in the next 12 months – with exciting new information about things to look forward to being unveiled almost every day – but we’ve given it a ruddy good go across the next four pages, with the help of those in the know.

CULTURE



We know, we know… ‘culture’ is a huge umbrella term. Bristol’s unique culture is truly what sets it apart from other cities, and we’re only chipping away at the tip of the iceberg here. But we’ve enlisted Clare Reddington, CEO of Watershed (pictured left, credit Seb JJ Peters) – probably one of Bristol’s best-known cultural hotspots – to ‘shed’ some light on what to expect from their corner of the city (and beyond).

“January to March at Watershed is always super busy as we hit what is referred to as the ‘Oscar corridor’ and a lot of great films come out,” Clare says. “We are looking forward to Richard Linklater’s beautiful looking Nouvelle Vague, an award-winning performance from Claire Foy in H is for Hawk and Sirāt – a film about a rave in the desert.



“On 23 January we open The Everyworld, a three-month exhibition in our immersive gallery Undershed created by Artist, Writer, and Filmmaker Andrew Kötting and his daughter Eden exploring their collaboration across projection, inflatables, paintings, 3D prints and a VR experience that celebrates the wonders of Eden’s rare neurological syndrome.



“Looking ahead to July we will celebrate 10 years of Cinema Rediscovered – Watershed’s annual festival that brings great films back to the big screen. You can expect a playful strand celebrating the power of cinema, a deep dive into 70s Hollywood and a marking of Aardman’s 50th anniversary. There are of positive things to look out for – but we also know it’s going to be a tough year – the culture sector has been hit hard by inflation and funding cuts. We are feeling the pinch and artists and creatives in Bristol are having a really hard time. We will all need to value and support the brilliant creativity in the city if we don’t want to lose it.”

To keep on top of ways you can support the city’s culture this year, make sure you keep picking up your free copy of this magazine each month – which will be crammed with events and things to do, such as our exclusive festival season guide in May. We’re world-renowned for our party spirit here in Bristol, and here’s a taste of the upcoming calendar with some confirmed dates: Bristol Comedy Festival (15-31 January), Slapstick Festival (4-8 February), Bristol Light Festival (19-28 February), Folk Festival (1-3 May), Walk Fest (1-31 May), Good Times Live (20-25 May), Dot to Dot, Love Saves The Day (23-24 May), Festival of Nature (6-14 June), Craft Beer Festival (12-13 June), Bristol Sounds (25-28 June), Forest Live at Westonbirt Arboretum (25-27 June), Pride, Diaspora!, Upfest, Bristol Harbour Festival (July) and Bristol International Balloon Fiesta (7-9 August).



Elsewhere, we can look forward to Brunel’s SS Great Britain opening its £1million redeveloped Dockyard Museum in July as an immersive experience; plus city-wide activities will be confirmed soon to mark the 25th anniversary of Bristol’s sister city relationship with China’s Guangzhou.



BUSINESS, RETAIL AND TOURISM



Bristol received a boost for 2026 long before we were all belting out Auld Lang Syne at various New Year’s Eve parties.



It was thanks to our city’s unmatched street art that saw us become the only UK city to be named by Lonely Planet’s prestigious ‘Planet Best in Travel 2026’ destinations last autumn.



“Bristol is renowned for its progressive spirit, creative energy, and strong sense of independence, so it’s only fitting that its streets are alive with vibrant colour and powerful street art,” says Kathryn Davis, CEO of Visit West (pictured above). “Our ever-evolving outdoor gallery draws thousands of visitors from around the world each year, contributing millions of pounds to the local visitor economy.”



We can likely expect a real boost to visitor numbers in 2026 following our inclusion in this list, but there’s plenty for us locals to get stuck into when it comes to goings on in the city centre: “There’s a renewed sense of momentum building across Bristol’s city centre,” Steve Bluff, chief operating officer of Bristol BID (pictured right, credit Ciara Hillyer).



“With the newly unified, expanded Bristol BID now in place, we’re working closely with businesses to make the most of what promises to be a landmark year. From major new openings like Uniqlo, Odeon Luxe and Pop Mart to cult favourites like Insomnia Cookies, the city’s retail and leisure offer continues to diversify and grow. Bristol BID will continue to lead on signature moments that brighten the winter months and bring the city together – from the Bristol Comedy Festival and Bristol Light Festival to crowd-pleasing highlights later in the year, such as Bristol Cocktail Weekend.



“Alongside these city-wide events, Bristol BID will continue to deliver its own year-round programme for businesses and their teams, including workshops, networking and wellbeing events designed to help them connect, learn and thrive. While forthcoming infrastructure improvements will bring changes to travel and traffic in areas like Broadmead and Park Street, we see this as an opportunity to think differently. Expect creative pop-up activations and public-realm interventions designed to maintain footfall, support local businesses and keep the city centre buzzing throughout the transition. With collaboration and creativity at its heart, 2026 is set to be a defining year for Bristol’s city centre – one of ambition, adaptation and collective impact.”



Works continue at Bristol Temple Quarter, with plans to open the new University of Bristol £500 million Enterprise Campus in autumn, along with the £23 million Eastern Entrance to Temple Meads station.

The other huge development project is Brabazon in north Bristol. YTL Developments, which is delivering the project, has appointed leasing agents for it two flagship office buildings at Brabazon: The Interchange and One Brabazon Gateway. Occupiers will enjoy doorstep access to the planned 20,000-capacity YTL Arena and other amenities starting to come online early this year – including Mokoko cafe, padel and pickleball courts, saunas, golf simulators and a new urban food destination. It’s also been confirmed that Waitrose will open its first new flagship supermarket in years at Brabazon – but we’ll have to wait until 2027 for that.



Above: Dave Bain, Aardman x Bristol mural (credit: Plaster); Somnius by Illumaphonium at Bristol Light Festival (credit SHOTAWAY)

SPORT



Bristol’s been busily putting itself on the international sporting map, hosting huge games last year – including the Women’s Rugby World Cup matches – and Ashton Gate made headlines again in late 2025 with its inclusion as a host stadium as part of the UK’s (unrivalled, at the time of print) joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup 2035.



If successful, it will be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK and the first football World Cup to be played on our turf since 1966.

But looking to the more immediate future, some major sporting events in the pipeline this year include the Red Roses returning to Ashton Gate on 25 April for a Women’s Six Nations Rugby fixture against Wales; And the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place at the Seat Unique Stadium (21-27 June) across four matchdays – expect top international teams to be involved, such as the West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand; the county ground will go on to host a men’s Vitality IT20 match between England and India on July 9. Red Roses with Women’s Rugby World Cup (credit: Rugby World Cup)

THE ARTS



Who doesn’t love a good anniversary, eh? Thankfully there are a bunch of really good ones to look forward to celebrating in 2026. Three theatres are marking important milestones: Bristol Old Vic turns 260, The Wardrobe Theatre marks a decade in Old Market, and Redgrave Theatre sees in its 60th birthday.

Spike Island will turn 50 – celebrating with a programme of events including Open Studios 50, Spike Print Fair and a Summer Party Fundraiser. Bristol Old Vic Theatre School is marking its 80th anniversary, kicking off with a Gala dinner fundraiser event in London on 12 February. And how could we forget Aardman Animations? A 50th birthday is also cause for celebration – namely being marked at a major new exhibition called Cracking Exhibition Gromit: 50 Years of Aardman in Bristol launching at M shed in the summer. Alongside this new exhibition, we can expect, small installations of Aardman ‘treasures’ hidden throughout Bristol Museum & Art Gallery, details of which will be revealed soon.



Arnolfini’s 2026 programme opens with a major new solo exhibition from Mounira Al Solh: A land as big as her skin (28 February to 24 May), which will include her critically-acclaimed Venice Biennale pavilion installation A Dance with her Myth from 2024, taking visitors on a journey through Middle Eastern mythology to contemporary times. Then throughout spring and summer, the gallery will celebrate ambitious new talent in moving image, partnering with Film and Video Umbrella to present FVU New takes (February to October).



British artist Jonathan Baldock will take over the first-floor galleries (27 June to 27 September) with a new commission, channelling his long-held interest in myth and folklore; simultaneously, documentary photographer Polly Braden will explore the effects of coastal poverty in a collaboration with young people from some of the most deprived and often forgotten places across England and Wales in Against the Tide.

Then the autumn exhibition will bring Joy Gregory’s first major survey show to Arnolfini, spanning four decades, that will bring together more than 250 works encompassing photography, film, installation and textile – all of which showcase and celebrate Gregory’s inventive, culturally resonant and materially rich practice exploring identity, history, race, gender and societal ideals of beauty.



Meanwhile Royal West of England Academy is aiming for the stars this year – literally. Starting this month, its major exhibition is Cosmos: The art of observing Space (24 January to 19 April), bringing art and science together celebrating our enduring fascination with space through contemporary and historic artists, featuring an extraordinary range of work inspired by the cosmos.



This will be complemented by an art history course (starting 4 March) called The Truth is Out There: Modern Art & Cosmic Mystery with Dr Justine Hopkins, which will explore how artists respond to science across three evening lectures. Also, SpaceLab will take over the link space (3 February to 22 March) with free interactive exhibits set to ignite curiosity and creativity, inviting children, families and carers to embark on a fun, inclusive journey through the arts and sciences. The RWA is keeping one foot firmly planted on Earth, however thanks to its Elemental exhibition (20 January to 8 March), which brings together the works of four RWA Academicians that trace deep and individual responses to the natural world, such as what it is to be a volcano. Exhibition view Mounira Al Solh: A land as big as her skin, installation

A Dance with her Myth, Bonnefanten, 2025. Photo by Gert Jan van Rooij

PROPERTY



Things are looking up for the residential property market in Bristol, thanks to the Bank of England cutting interest rates – meaning more affordable mortgage repayments for home owners – paired with an expected increase in house prices.



“With the budget now settled, we’re optimistic that a renewed sense of stability and confidence will return to the property market after several challenging years,” explains Robin Engley, Bristol office head for Knight Frank (pictured above). “While buyers have understandably been cautious, genuine demand for high-quality homes in Bristol and the surrounding countryside remains strong – particularly for properties with convenient commuter links and access to excellent schools.



“Looking ahead to 2026, accurate pricing will be key for sellers, especially as the South West continues to grow in popularity among families relocating from London, the South East and abroad.”



In lender Nationwide’s Outlook for 2026, Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said: “We expect housing market activity to strengthen a little further as affordability improves gradually (as it has been in recent quarters) via income growth outpacing house price growth and a further modest decline in interest rates. We expect annual house price growth to remain broadly in the 2 to 4% range next year.”



At the upper end of the housing market, the government has also confirmed it will introduce a so-called ‘Mansion Tax’ in addition to Council Tax, meaning anyone with a property valued at £2 million or more will pay an annual charge of £2,500 on their home, rising to £7,500 for homes of £5 million or more. (But don’t worry just yet, the new charge won’t be enforced until April 2028.) Above left; Credit: Larisa Mamonova

HOSPITALITY



Last year saw some really exciting food and drink businesses open their doors in the city, including Lapin, Ragu, Bake It! Bristol, Six by Nico and Flat Iron – while sad farewells were said to others, such as East Bristol Bakery, Crafty Egg’s Redfield site and The Clifton. There are some big-hitters on the ‘anticipated openings’ list for 2026, including the new Junk Yard dining and event space at Wake The Tiger, opening in spring (details released so far include a stretch tent and pizza oven – and we can expect some music from DJs and other entertainment too.



Also launching in spring is the five-star Hotel Gotham, opening in the historic, listed and marvellously grand Guildhall, which has been closed since 2010. Expect 75 bedrooms, a restaurant, spa and rooftop terrace bar (which is fairly rare in Bristol). Old Market Assembly is celebrating a 10th birthday, kicking proceedings off with a party on 23 January, serving £10 pizzas during that week – hooray! – and showing a special photo exhibition.



And the big question on everyone in the industry’s lips will no doubt be, ‘Will this year see Boxhall actually open?’. The council spent £1.4 million on removing the abandoned Ebenhaezer barge that was moored next to the development at Welsh Back – which was said to be negatively impacting its progress – and it’s been reported that the barge has since been sold for scrap. Surely this means an opening date might be in sight soon? We’ll continue to watch this space… Above: Bake It! Bristol; new cycle routes are opening (credit: Raul Cacho Oses)

TRAVEL



Things haven’t been plain sailing on Bristol’s roads recently, and we’re sure motorists will be warily watching the news in case the potential Clean Air Zone charge increase comes into force, which could see the daily charge rise to as much as £14. Meanwhile, East Bristol’s Liveable Neighbourhood scheme continues to receive mixed reviews from local residents – with some physical bollards due to be removed and replaced with enforcement cameras to improve access for emergency services – amid the council moving forward with consultations to bring a similar scheme to south Bristol.



There’s better news when it comes to the city’s railways. Work at the new North Filton train station – forming part of the new Brabazon development – is underway and anther new station at Henbury is also planned. Both stations will be along the Henbury Line, and have seen huge investment from West of England Mayoral Combined Authority, with contributions from South Gloucestershire Council, Bristol City Council, North Somerset Council, and GWR, with Network Rail as a key partner. It’s thought that North Filton could open as early as autumn this year.



For cyclists, a section the Concorde Way cycle path that’s been closed since 2021 is set to reopen in Lockleaze in spring; and New Greenway, which is a new cycle path connecting Thornbury to an existing route north of the city, should open this year.



Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England, also recently announced £12 million more for active travel in the region: “We know that active travel is good for our health and good for our planet, so being empowered to make those choices easier remains important.



“That means more money for improving walking, wheeling, and cycling routes across the West, with £12 million over the next four years to invest in things like School Streets. It adds to the record transport funding that we secured from the government in the Spending Review, which will see better buses, more trains, and mass transit plans, and the three-year [£42 million] Bus Grant.”

Above: Food at Lapin (credit: Ed Schofield); Trains at Temple Meads, which is seeing huge regeneration (credit: Winston Tjia)