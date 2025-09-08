Thermly is coming to Bristol!

For the last 12 months Thermly has been supporting homeowners in Somerset to have green energy technologies like solar panels, batteries and heat pumps. Our team are bringing their skills, expertise and digital know-how to Bristol, Bath and the surrounding areas.

Founders Philip and Gareth (a Bristolian himself) created Thermly in 2023 with the aim of making the process clear, transparent and much, much easier. Making the transition to net zero for existing households is a huge challenge, but at Thermly – an easily accessible, independent and engaging web platform – we support householders throughout the process.

Our message for home-owning Bristolians is quite simple. If you’re interested in what Thermly can do and how we help – whether you’re a homeowner or maybe represent active community groups – get in touch. We’re a friendly bunch here to make things easy.

“We’re here not only to help homeowners, but support whole communities make the change. Alongside individual installations, which are only ever undertaken by trusted, pre-checked and certified local installers, we provide social impact funding for local community organisations.

Our model is a win-win for anyone wanting to get involved. Supporting Bristol communities, which are well known for their forward thinking and innovative approaches to climate issues, is hugely exciting for us, and where we can help make a positive difference, we will.”

Gareth Robertson – Director, Thermly

To kick things off in Bristol, we’re launching our new Community Springboard promotion, which will be available from September 15th. The first resident to install technologies will get a £1,000 discount in addition to any government funding available, like the £7,500 off a heat pump for qualifying households. The second will get £950, the third will get £900, all the way down to £500. It’s an offer that is unlikely to be around for long, so we’re encouraging residents to visit thermly.co.uk as soon as it opens and register interest.

Not quite ready to progress? We also operate our Broken Boiler Upgrade Service, which provides a rebate of up to £450 on boiler repair costs whilst householders get prepared to switch to heat pumps. Residents can rest safe in the knowledge that prolonging the life of their boilers is a sensible step that could cost them nothing by reducing the cost of a heat pump by the same amount. Visit thermly.co.uk/broken-boiler-upgrade for more details.

What makes Thermly different?

We genuinely put the customer first

We are independent and support you every step of the way

We offer you a choice of trusted local installers

Our online journey makes the transition easy

We contribute £50 per installation to a community impact fund

We’ll also give you £50 for every friend or family member you recommend who also goes through the process

You can get in touch with Thermly via our WhatsApp live chat online, email or give us a call. Our friendly customer team would be delighted to answer any questions.

enquiries@thermly.co.uk

0800 029 3129