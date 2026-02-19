When time is short, make it matter: St Peter’s Hospice launches 44 days fundraising campaign

Bristol’s St Peter’s Hospice has launched a major new fundraising campaign ’44 Days’ to shine a light on the time patients spend under their care, and highlight the difference Hospice support can make when time is short.

Forty-four days is the average amount of time someone spends at St Peter’s Hospice, and the charity aims to fill those days with light. By managing pain, symptoms and the day-to-day admin that comes with complex medical needs, Hospice nurses allow people with serious illnesses to focus on living during their last days.

The campaign, which is asking supporters to donate vital funds towards hospice care, is all about quality time together, and asks people to consider what really matters when time is limited.

With demand for Hospice care growing every year, the charity is calling on the Bristol community to help ensure every family can access this vital support when time is short.

Susan Hamilton, Chief Executive at St Peter’s Hospice, said: “On average, people are referred to us just 44 days before they die. Some are with us for less time, others for much longer, but what matters most is the quality of that time. Our role is to help people live as well as possible, right until the end.

“Through expert palliative care, St Peter’s Hospice supports people when they need it the most by managing pain and symptoms, coordinating care, navigating complex medication and paperwork and offering emotional support to patients and families. By taking on the clinical and practical burden, hospice teams enable people to focus on living, whether that means sharing a meal, walking the dog, watching the sunrise or simply sitting quietly with someone they love.

“We can’t stop time, but we can make it matter. Hospice care isn’t just about dying, it’s about helping people live fully in the days they have left, surrounded by care, kindness and compassion.”

There is strong evidence that hospice care improves quality of life, reduces pain, supports emotional wellbeing and prevents unnecessary hospital admissions. Yet despite this, St Peter’s Hospice currently reaches only around one third of the people in the local community who could benefit from its support meaning many families may miss out in their final days.

“Hospice care is free for everyone who needs it, but it isn’t free to provide,” said Susan, “Only around 20 per cent of our costs are covered by the NHS, which means we rely on the generosity of our community to continue and grow our services. Every donation truly makes a difference, even a small contribution can help provide expert nursing, emotional support and practical care during someone’s final days.”

Money raised through the 44 Days campaign will help St Peter’s Hospice reach more people across Bristol and beyond, support patients earlier in their journey and work towards a long-term ambition to increase the average time people spend under hospice care from 44 days to a year by 2030, a goal that can only be achieved with sustained community support.

Susan continued: “Our vision is that no one should face the end of life without the care and support they need. With the help of this campaign, we can bring light into people’s darkest days and give families the precious gift of time well spent.”

St Peter’s Hospice is Bristol’s only adult hospice and provides care within the unit at Brentry, in people’s own homes and out in the community. The charity has expressed the growing need for funds to enable them to continue with day-to-day care services as demand grows.

The 44 Days campaign calls on the Bristol community to help fill someone’s final days with comfort, dignity and love. To support the campaign and donate, visit stpetershospice.org/support-us/44-days