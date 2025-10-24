Young Martial Artist on the rise: Fairfield’s Nusret kicks off a promising Taekwondo journey

Fairfield High School student Nusret is making powerful strides in the world of Taekwondo, just under a year after fully committing to the sport.

Nusret, who began training seriously at the end of 2023, has already shown impressive dedication and skill in his short time as a martial artist. Although born in England, Nusret spent part of his childhood in Turkey, where he first dabbled in Taekwondo—just learning a few kicks. But it wasn’t until his return to England in late 2022 that he began to truly embrace the discipline and structure of the Korean martial art.

Now training twice a week, Nusret says what he enjoys most is the respectful and focused environment. “It’s really strict with behaviour. You have to be quiet and listen to the master,” he explains, referring to the common term for instructors, who are respected for their expertise and rank. “That way, you learn how to use everything properly.”

His commitment is already paying off. Nusret recently competed in two regional tournaments and took home a bronze medal at the Tiger Taekwondo Southern Area Open Competition. Another competition is lined up for April, and he’s eager to continue improving: “I’m getting better each time, but the competitions are definitely getting harder!”

In Taekwondo, athletes compete in two main categories: sparring (kyorugi) and patterns (poomsae)—a series of choreographed moves that simulate combat. Nusret’s strength lies in patterns, where competitors are judged on accuracy (balance, technique and precision) and presentation (power, energy, and rhythm). His current rank is green belt, and he’s aiming for the next milestone: a blue stripe, typically worn after green belt in many systems.

Beyond medals and belts, Taekwondo has become a valuable part of Nusret’s life. “I really enjoy it,” he says. “It’s a hobby that’s good for me and fills my time.” It’s also had a positive impact on his school life. “It helps me with PE too—I’m faster and fitter overall.”